Stranger Things Cast – Where to Watch in Other Netflix Movies and Shows

The Stranger Things cast have become household names around the world. If you want to see the cast beyond Stranger Things in other Netflix movies and shows, we’ve compiled your complete list below.

This is an updated post to one we published two years ago, which we’ve left up just to show how far Netflix has come in casting Stranger Things cast members in other Originals since.

Please note that we haven’t included the entire Stranger Things cast, which according to IMDb, has reached just under 600 cast members since the first season and no doubt grow ahead of the release of season 5 in 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things Role: Eleven / El

Stranger Thing’s biggest star is Millie Bobby Brown, who was only 12 when she appeared in the first season of Stranger Things in 2016.

Believe it or not, Brown has only been featured in one other Netflix project (so far), with that playing the titular role in Enola Holmes, which was released in 2020. That was followed up with Enola Holmes 2 in 2022.

Millie also has multiple upcoming projects with Netflix.

Next up is the fantasy movie Damsel, scheduled to release on Netflix in October 2023. After that, another movie in the form of the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State, eying a 2024 release.

David Harbour

Stranger Things Role: Jim Hopper

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring David Harbour

In 2019, Harbour appeared in the strange short film Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster: Frankenstein.

Harbour voiced Agent Rick Buck in the single season of the animated Q-Force series that was sadly canceled in 2022. He also narrated one of the episodes in the nature docu-series, Animal.

In early 2023, Harbour starred as the ghost in the family comedy We Have a Ghost.

Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things Role: Mike Wheeler

Voiced Player in 32 episodes of the animated series Carmen Sandiego and the interactive special Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.

Voiced Candlewick in Netflix’s stop-motion animated movie from Guillermo Del Toro, Pinocchio, released in December 2022.

Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things Role: Lucas Sinclair

He was featured in the Netflix Western Concrete Cowboy, where he played Cole. Sticking with movies, McLaughlin also appeared in 2019’s High Flying Bird as Darius.

In episode 3 of Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, McLaughlin read Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.

McLaughlin will star in a big ensemble cast for the forthcoming Lee Daniels Netflix movie, The Deliverance.

Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things Role: Will Byers

Featured in the big ensemble comedy Hubie Halloween in 2020, starring alongside Kevin James, Adam Sandler, and Julie Bowen.

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things Role: Max Mayfield

Featured in all three Fear Street movies released in 2021.

She also featured in the 2019 horror movie Eli co-starring alongside Charlie Shotwell and Lili Taylor.

Sink also has a small cameo in season 2, episode 12 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things Role: Dustin Henderson

Hosted two seasons of the Netflix Original reality series Prank Encounters.

He had a cameo in the first season of the Michelle Obama kids show, Waffles + Mochi where he played Casey the electrician in episode 9.

Matarazzo voiced Boris in the Cartoon Saloon movie, My Father’s Dragon released in November 2022.

Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things Role: Nancy Wheeler

Featured in smaller roles in two Netflix Original movies. She featured as Willis in Things Heard & Seen in 2021 and played Coco in Velvet Buzzsaw.

Maya Hawke

Stranger Things Role: Robin Buckley

Featured alongside fellow Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the first Fear Street movie Fear Street: Part One – 1994.

They more recently starred in Do Revenge in 2022.

Will feature in the upcoming Bradley Cooper movie Maestro starring as Jamie Bernstein. Movie is confirmed to release on Netflix in 2023.

Priah Ferguson

Stranger Things Role: Erica Sinclair

Starred as Sydney Gordon in the 2022 Halloween movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring alongside Marlon Wayans.

Ferguson lent her vocal talents to the animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Winona Ryder

Stranger Things Role: Joyce Byers

Featured briefly in the comedy special from Sarah Cooper in 2020 called Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.

Paul Reiser

Stranger Things Role: Dr. Sam Owens

Starred in the 2021 Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood and Gary in 2020’s Horse Girl.

Featured in 12 episodes of the Netflix comedy series, The Kominsky Method.

You can also catch Reiser in the documentary series The Movies That Made Us, where he featured in season 3, episode 5 looking at Aliens.

He will return to his iconic role of Jeffrey Friendman in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley Netflix movie.

Joe Keery

Stranger Things Role: Dr. Sam Owens

Stars as Duke Goolies in two TV comedy specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

Brett Gelman

Stranger Things Role: Murray Bauman



Brett Gelman voices Magic Myc in the animated series Inside Job and voiced Marcellus in the Netflix Original animated movie I Heart Arlo and the animated series spin-off Arlo the Alligator Boy.

He played Dr. Sylvester in the 2022 movie Metal Lords and had a role in the 2018 Kelsey Grammar comedy Like Father.

You can also see Gelman as himself (and a Misbehaving Acorn) in the 2020 documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.

Finally, Gelman is featured in 10 episodes of the comedy series Love as Dr. Greg Colter.

Eduardo Franco

Stranger Things Role: Argyle

Starred in Netflix’s 2018’s movie The Package, where he played Jeremy Abelar. He also is credited with writing the song in the movie called Miss My Dick.

The actor starred in the first season of the Netflix comedy series American Vandal where he played Spencer Diaz.

Elsewhere, Franco voices a character in the DreamWorks Animation Television series Gabby’s Dollhouse. His character is called Daniel James but he also goes by DJ Catnip.

Franco also had a small cameo in the Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite featuring in season 2, episode 3.

Joe Chrest

Stranger Things Role: Ted Wheeler



Chrest starred in the 2019 teen romantic-comedy The Perfect Date, helmed by Noah Centineo. He actor played Harvey Lieberman.

Tom Wlaschiha

Stranger Things Role: Dmitri Antonov



Starred in the Italian Netflix Original movie Rose Island.