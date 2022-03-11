Every Jason Bateman (Aggregate Films) Movie & Show Coming Soon to Netflix

Jason Bateman is perhaps best known on Netflix for playing either the role of Marty Byrde in Ozark or in Arrested Development as Michael Bluth. What you may not know is that Bateman set up a production company in 2012 which struck a first look with Netflix. Here’s every project that’s coming up or released from that partnership.

Aggregate Films is among the dozens of overall and first-look deals Netflix has with creators around the world. The deal between Aggregate and Netflix was signed back in July 2018.

Every Aggregate Films Production on Netflix

Ozark (Seasons 1-4) – Running between 2017 through to 2022, Bateman both starred and produced one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date.

Upcoming Projects from Aggregate Films Coming Soon to Netflix

Amy and the Orphans

Type: Movie

First announced in August 2021, this upcoming musical drama movie is based on the 2018 play by Lindsey Ferrentino. Ferrentino is directly involved in the project with her directing the project in her directorial debut.

The movie will be about three adult siblings (one of which has down syndrome) who reunite together at their father’s funeral.

Florida Man

Type: TV Series

Expected to release in 2022, this series entered post-production in late 2021. Created by Donald Todd (know for This Is Us and Ugly Betty) the drama series is about an ex-cop returning home to Florida. The story takes a twist when he finds a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.

Among the confirmed cast for Florida Man so far is Lex Scott Davis, Abbey Lee, Edgar Ramírez, and Paul Schneider.

Here Comes the Flood

Type: Movie

This heist movie is a collaboration between Genre Films and Aggregate Films with Simon Kinberg on board to write and Bateman himself sitting in the director’s chair.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming movie:

“An Iraqi war vet is hired to work as a security guard for the ultra- rich, but also approached by an international heist expert to help rob the bank. When he falls in love with a bank teller, he must choose her or the heist.”

We’re tracking all developments with Here Comes the Flood in our preview here.

Hope

Type: Movie

Aubrey Plaza (known for Parks & Recreation, Safety Not Guaranteed, and The White Lotus) will be leading this new comedy that’s set to be directed by Madeline Sami and Jackie van Beek.

The movie was first announced back in April 2020.

Scarlet

Type: Movie

First announced in 2020, this movie is a fantasy adventure from Alice Waddington who is writing and directing. Kristen SaBerre wrote the screenplay for the movie, however. Beyond that initial announcement, things have been quiet on the project since.

Waddington is also on board to direct another movie for Netflix in the form of the Boom Studios! adaptation of Dept. H.

Student Driver

Type: Movie

Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct this action comedy with Peter Hoare writing.

Newacheck has already worked on a couple of Netflix projects in his career in the form of Game Over, Man! that was released in 2018 and directed Netflix’s Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Here’s what we know about the story so far:

“A substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embark on a madcap adventure.”

The Girls I’ve Been

Type: Movie

Millie Bobby Brown is a mainstay of Netflix’s lineup and has several upcoming projects with the streamer one of which is this new thriller from Aggregate Films.

The movie is an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel of the same name with Brown playing Nora O’Malley.

Here’s what’s known about the story so far:

“Nora, a con artist, must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.”

Untitled Jason Bateman / John Cena Movie

Bateman himself will be direction this action comedy with John Cena set to lead the cast. It’s based on a screenplay by Mark Perez about a family who are stuck in an abandoned movie studio that comes to life. Think Night at the Museum.

Your Place or Mine

Type: Movie

This new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon is directed and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The movie entered post-production in late 2021 and is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Also starring in the movie includes Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Chao, Steve Zahn and Jesse Williams.

Here’s what we know about the movie so far:

“Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.”

Other Upcoming Agreggate Films Titles Away from Netflix

Elsewhere, Aggregate Films are working on a new mini-series for FX called Under the Banner of Heaven which is set to arrive in 2022 and stars Andrew Garfield.

Brie Larson is reportedly attached to an adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry for Apple.

IP Man was first announced in 2017 for Fox Searchlight but it’s unclear where that is in development. Likewise, Cross Brothers was announced back in 2017 too with Joe Carnahan on board to direct at Universal but it’s gone quiet.