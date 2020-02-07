Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2020

Welcome to an early look at the Netflix Originals that are coming to Netflix in March 2020. It’s going to be a month full of debut Netflix Originals by the looks of it and we’re going to be cataloging them all here. Highlights currently include Castlevania season 3, Ozark season 3 and Spenser Confidential.

Just as a reminder, this is nowhere near the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2020. Instead, this is what we know is coming so far. As the month gets closer we get word of new release dates and we’ll update this article with them as we learn of them.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March 2020 and don’t forget to check out what’s coming to Netflix in February 2020 too.

Castlevania (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: March 5th

It’s finally returning.

The animated series based on the video game franchise has become a fan-favorite comparable to the similar level of success The Dragon Prince has received.

Expect another expanded season with plenty of twists and turns.

Spenser Confidential

Netflix Release Date: March 6th

One of the first big blockbuster movies for Netflix of the year is Spenser Confidential. Not too much is known about the movie except that it’s going to be an action-drama and features stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post.

We know a little about the plot too in that it’s about an ex-felon going back to his roots in Boston’s criminal underworld.

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are teaming up again for their new film SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL, on Netflix March 6. Wahlberg stars alongside Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post. pic.twitter.com/tmfRTd8BAg — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 31, 2019

Lost Girls

Netflix Release Date: March 13th

This harrowing movie that first premieres at the Sundance Film festival at the end of January 2020. It’s a mystery crime drama based on the book by Robert Kolker called Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery.

It stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, and Lola Kirke.

The movie is directed by Liz Garbus who has previously directed and produced Netflix’s What Happened, Miss Simone? and is mainly known for working on documentaries.

Kingdom (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: March 13th

When it comes to zombie series, we couldn’t recommend one any more than Netflix’s South Korean pickup Kingdom. It shook us to our core last year and we can’t wait that we’re getting more zombie action midway through the year.

You can find all the latest developments with Kingdom season 2 in our guide.

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix Release Date: March 20th

Octavia Spencer will be headline this fantastic looking limited series that celebrates and documents the important life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Madam C.J. Walker for those unfamiliar was an African American entrepreneur and built a haircare empire.

Alongside Spencer in the series are Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish, Keeya King, Garrett Morris, and Blair Underwood.

It’ll consist of four parts and is set to be a single limited series.

WE CAN’T WAIT

Netflix has announced the title and premiere date for its upcoming Madam C.J. Walker limited series starring @octaviaspencer. The 4-part project “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” will debut on March 20, 2020. #Netflix #OctaviaSpencer pic.twitter.com/5C9y8F9XHb — Black Movie Hall of Fame (@movie_fame) January 2, 2020

Unorthodox (Mini-series)

Netflix Release Date: March 26th

Hoping to be the next big German series on Netflix is Unorthodox which cames from the creators of the infinitely popular Deutschland 83.

The new series covers the life of a young Jewish woman fleeing her arranged marriage to start a new life abroad.

Ozark (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: March 27th

The Byrde’s are back for a thrilling third season at the end of March 2020.

It’ll see our main characters played by Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner double down and expand their vast business empire in the third season but will the house of cards fall?

Our most anticipated title of March 2020 by a long shot.

Looking to learn more about Ozark season 3? Take a dive into our season 3 preview.

Tigertail

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Alan Yang who has worked on Netflix’s Master of None as well as served as a producer on Parks and Recreation comes to Netflix with his Netflix Original movie debut.

Tigertail is about a multi-generational story about a family living in 1950s Taiwan to the modern-day family living in New York.

Starring in the movie is Christine Ko, Tzi Ma, Joan Chen, and Margot Bingham.

Tigertail is coming this March on Netflix! Inspired by my family’s story, so now I have two months to prepare for their reaction. @tzima8 @Christine_Ko https://t.co/fTIpv3PU7X pic.twitter.com/W9tf3uIrAc — Alan Yang (@alanyang) January 3, 2020

Other Confirmed Netflix Releases in March 2020

Dirty Money (Season 2) – March 11th – Docu-series on businesses that operate dirty money.

– March 11th – Docu-series on businesses that operate dirty money. The Circle (Brazilian Portuguese) (Season 1) – March 11th

– March 11th Beastars (Season 1) – March 13th – New anime series

The furry murder mystery romance Beastars finally drops March 13th! Join anxious wolf boy Legosi on his journey to solve a friend’s murder and, even harder, understand his feelings toward dwarf rabbit Haru. #Beastars pic.twitter.com/EtFhUMmcB0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 13, 2020

Ultras (Season 1) – March 20th – Italian sports movie

Rumored Netflix Original March Releases