Netflix Movie Sequels Coming in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has been spending billions of dollars on its line-up of Original movies, some of which fans will be excited to learn are getting sequels. Some of the most successful movies on Netflix over the past few years are receiving sequels, and subscribers can look forward to watching more of the likes of Red Notice, Spencer Confidential, Extraction, and more!

Here are the movie sequels coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond:

365 Days Part 3

Director: Barbara Bialowas | Tomasz Mandes

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Simone Susinna, Magdalena Lamparkska

Netflix Release Date: Late 2022

One of the raunchiest movies to arrive on Netflix, 365 Days had many subscribers “occupied” throughout 2020. Its follow-up sequel, 365 Days: This Day, has paled in comparison to its predecessor, which means it’s a good thing Part 3 was filmed back to back with This Day.

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Director: Mark Molloy

Production Status: Pre-Production

Cast: Eddie Murphy

Netflix Release Date: TBA

It’s been almost 30 years since Eddie Murphy was last seen in one of the most popular roles of his career, detective Axel Foley. Since 2013, there have been talks to bring the long-awaited sequel to life, but arguably Murphy’s declining career in the early 2010s is what contributed to the project being put on ice. However, the revival of Murphy’s career over the past few years has seen the veteran comedian’s stock rise, paving the way for sequels such as Coming 2 America and Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Blade of The 47 Ronin

Director: Ron Yuan

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Anna Akana, Teresa Ting, Mike Moh, Dustin Nguyen, Chris Pang

Netflix Release Date: Late 2022/Early 2023

Despite its predecessor’s status as a critical and financial failure, 47 Ronin is still getting a sequel. Comicbook writers Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez are making their screenwriting debuts, after previously working on comic book-related projects together. Filming for Blade of the 47 Ronin took place in Budapest, Hungary, and was filmed over the course of a month between November and December 2021.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Production Status: Filming

Cast: Zachary Levi, Thandie Newton, Imelda Staunton, Bella Ramsey, David Bradley

Netflix Release Date: 2023

It’s been over two decades since the Chickens of Tweedy’s farm made their death-defying escape, and Aardman is making its long-awaited return to the story for an exciting new sequel.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in.

Code 8: Part 2

Director: Jeff Chan

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Stephen Amell, Robbie Amell, Alex Mallari Jr., Aaron Abrams, Moe Jeudy-Lamour

Netflix Release Date: 2022

One of the surprisingly enjoyable movies to land on Netflix in 2019, and for some countries in 2020, was the superpowered crime-drama Code 8. Aarowverse actors Stephen and Robbie Amell have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles of Garrett and Connor, respectively. Filming has already taken place and was carried out between October and December 2021. With the movie now deep into post-production, we’d expect to see Code 8: Part 2 on Netflix by the end of 2022.

Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well-protected police sergeant who doesn’t want to be.

Enola Holmes 2

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Hannah Dodd, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis

Netflix Release Date: 2022

With the return of Stranger Things, and the release of Enola Holmes 2 2022 is going to be another big year for actress Milly Bobby Brown. Henry Cavill is returning to reprise his role as Enola’s famous super-sleuth sibling Sherlock Holmes.

Filming for Enola Holmes 2 began in October 2021, and by April 9th, 2022 the project has been listed for post-production.

Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends and her brother, the super sleuth Sherlock Holmes.

Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tako Tabatadeze, Adam Bessa, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps

Netflix Release Date: Q1 2023

In the wake of their success in Disney’s MCU, the Russo Brothers have been heavily involved in multiple projects with Netflix. Easily one of their most successful projects outside of the MCU has been Extraction, one of Netflix’s most-watched Originals of 2020. Considering its success, it was a no-brainer for Netflix to greenlight a sequel.

Filming for Extraction 2 has already been concluded, and took place between November 29th, 2021, and March 19th, 2022.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

Knives Out 2

Director: Rian Johnson

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton

Netflix Release Date: 2022

In March 2021 Netflix broke the bank at an auction, spending hundreds of millions of dollars, to ensure that Rian Johnson’s mystery film franchise would become a Netflix exclusive. Daniel Craig is the only star of the first film to reprise their role, returning as Detective Benoit Blanc. Knives Out 2 will also feature an ensemble cast of high-profile actors, featuring the likes of Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn.

Knives Out 2 has been in post-production since September 2021, and we expect a release date to be announced by Netflix soon.

Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson

Production Status: Announced

Cast: Daniel Craig

Netflix Release Date: 2024

When Netflix won the auction for the Knives Out franchise, this included the commitment to producing a second and third film. With Johnson still working on Knives Out 2, we’re yet to learn any details other than its expected 2024 release, and Daniel Craig returning to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Murder Mystery 2

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Production Status: Post-Production

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Tony Goldwyn, Melanie Laurent, Mark Strong

Netflix Release Date: 2022/2023

Adam Sandler has had an extremely fruitful relationship with Netflix, and over the past several years has released almost a dozen movies under the Netflix banner. One of the most successful movies in that time has been the crime-comedy Murder Mystery, which amassed over 83 million viewing hours in the first month of release.

Joining Sandler in the sequel is a returning Jennifer Aniston, which will be their third feature-length movie together.

Filming took place over the course of a few months, between January 10th, 2022 and April 23rd, 2022. Locations such as Paris, France, the Carribbean and Honolulu, Hawaii were used.

Red Notice 2

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Production Status: Pitched

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Red Notice has been one of the biggest Netflix Originals ever released, amassing almost over 450 million hours viewed since its release in November 2021. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the first movie, it’s another no-brainer for Netflix to pursue a brand new action franchise that draws in hundreds of millions of viewing hours. There is still very little information about the sequel, however, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are expected to reprise their roles.

Red Notice 3

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Production Status: Announced

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

Netflix Release Date: TBA

From the little, we know of Red Notice 2 and 3 is that both films are planned to be filmed back to back.

Spenser Confidential 2

Director: TBA

Production Status: In Development

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of many welcome distractions in 2020, Spenser Confidential was watched for over 85 million hours within the first month of release.

Robert B. Parker wrote many Spenser novels, and even after the author’s death, those novels were continued by author Ace Atkins. In total, there are 48 books centered around the Spenser character which means Netflix has many stories to adapt films from.

Army of the Dead 2

Director: Zach Snyder

Production Status: In Development

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the most anticipated movies of 2021, Army of the Dead was watched by millions of subscribers from around the world. Thanks to the film’s relative success, it has now established a brand new horror franchise for Zack Snyder to sink his teeth into with Netflix.

For now, Zack Snyder is busy working on the sci-fi movie Rebel Moon, but once work is finished it can be expected that Snyder will return to working on more content related to the Army of the Dead franchise.

The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied

Director: Victoria Mahoney

Production Status: Pre-Production

Cast: Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwen Kenzari

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The Old Guard sequel has reportedly been in pre-production since August 2021, and it’s unclear when filming will begin. At the very least we would expect filming to begin sometime in either the Summer or Fall of 2022.

We Can Be Heroes Sequel

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Production Status: In Development

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: August 9th, 2024

Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix debut was a smash hit with families around the world. Over the years Rodriguez has found plenty of success with kids’ movies such as Spy Kids and The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl.

Filming can be expected to take place sometime within the next year to ensure it is released by August 9th, 2024, the release date currently listed for the project on IMDb.

Yes Day Sequel

Director: TBA

Production Status: In Development

Cast: Jennifer Garner

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Another successful family film, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix would pursue a sequel. Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise her role as family matriarch Allison Torres, and will also serve as a producer.

It’s unclear what stage of the project is currently up to, but as we understand it, the film is not yet in pre-production.

Which sequels are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below!