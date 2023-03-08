Netflix Movies Getting Sequels in 2023 & Beyond

What Netflix movies are returning for sequels? Quite a few as it turns out! Welcome to our rundown of all the Netflix Original movies planned or announced to be getting a sequel in the coming years at Netflix.

This post is a refresh of our sequels list published last year.

Netflix Movies Sequels Coming in 2023

Murder Mystery 2

Coming to Netflix: March 31st

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will return for a sequel to the murder mystery comedy.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. “

Extraction 2

Coming to Netflix: June 16th

Sam Hargrave returns to direct this high-octane action thriller that sees Chris Hemsworth returning to his role as Tyler Rake.

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Coming to Netflix: June 23rd

This is a sequel to the Spanish language movie that will follow Raquel and Ares as they face challenges in the next chapter of their relationship and individual lives.

A third movie for Through My Window is also planned for the future.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Coming to Netflix: Q4 2023

Chicken Run is getting a sequel 23 years after the first movie was released in cinemas. Produced again by Aardman Animation, the new movie will see the return of your favorite characters, notably with a refreshed voice cast.

Netflix hasn’t provided an exact release date for Chicken Run 2 yet, but November 11th is cited on several websites, but we haven’t been able to confirm. Still, Aardman did participate in an interview stating the movie would release in Q4.

Netflix Movies Sequels Coming Soon to Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Expected to release in 2024

Set to be the fourth movie in the Beverly Hill Cop franchise by Paramount Pictures, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will come exclusively to Netflix in 2024.

Eddie Murphy will return to play Axel Foley and star alongside several other big names, including Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Judge Reinhold.

Code 8: Part II

Jeff Chan will return to direct a sequel to the sci-fi movie starring Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell.

Production on the sequel has wrapped filming and it’s unclear when Part 2 will be on Netflix but we’d expect it to be in 2023 or 2024 at the latest.

Knives Out 3

Netflix picked up Knives Out for two additional movies following the first being released by Lionsgate in 2019.

Not much is known about the third movie beyond the fact Rian Johnson will write and direct and Daniel Craig will once again return as Benoit Blanc.

Rebel Moon: Part II

Netflix has a lot of faith in Zack Snyder. Rebel Moon is the big new sci-fi fantasy movie that will see its first movie debut in December 2023. A sequel has already been greenlit ahead of this release (and, according to sources – may even be extended into other spinoffs, too) and will be released in the coming years.

Here’s a rundown of the plot for the first movie:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.”

Red Notice 2 & 3

Red Notice still holds the accolade of being Netflix’s most-viewed movie within the first 28 days of release and, soon after its release in late 2021, was greenlit for an additional two movies.

Sadly, news on the sequels has been quiet ever since the initial announcement, but both movies, at one point, were expected to film back-to-back in 2023.

The Gray Man 2

Now the fifth biggest Netflix movie of all time, The Gray Man will receive a sequel soon.

Thus far, Joe Russo has said the following about the sequel:

“The sequel will be inspired by the Mark Greaney novel. Translating from one medium to another often requires interpretation, but we have an incredible amount of source material from an amazing offer. We’ll draw on that for the sequel.”

No word when production will start on the sequel or the spinoff movie, which was also announced, but we do know that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will write the script for the spinoff.

The Old Guard 2

Victoria Mahoney directs the sequel to the Charlize Theron action fantasy movie that will adapt the Force Multiplied comic.

Filming on the movie took place in Italy and UK throughout 2022 and was wrapped up by the end of the year.

The movie notably wasn’t included in the 2023 movie roster so it could release as late as 2024.

The Sea Beast 2

The Sea Beast has become one of Netflix’s most popular animated movies, and Chris Williams will be back to direct a sequel announced in late 2022.

The first movie, released in the summer of 2022, told the story of a young girl stowed away on a ship and traveled into uncharted waters after teaming up with the infamous Jacob Holland.

Other Netflix Movie Sequels Announced

In the interest of time, here’s a few other movies that have been announced to receive sequels at some point but have limited information and is unclear whether they’re still moving forward.

Army of the Dead 2 – A sequel to the Zack Snyder zombie movie Army of the Dead was ordered shortly after the debut of the first movie but unclear where it is in development.

– A sequel to the Zack Snyder zombie movie Army of the Dead was ordered shortly after the debut of the first movie but unclear where it is in development. Bright 2 – A sequel for the Will Smith movie was in development but has reportedly been canceled.

– A sequel for the Will Smith movie was in development but has reportedly been canceled. Death Note 2 – With The Duffer Brothers now working on a Death Note series, it’s unclear whether the sequel to Death Note will ever come to fruition.

– With The Duffer Brothers now working on a Death Note series, it’s unclear whether the sequel to Death Note will ever come to fruition. Spenser Confidential 2 – Following the release of 2020s Spenser Confidential a sequel was announced but unclear where it is in development.

– Following the release of 2020s Spenser Confidential a sequel was announced but unclear where it is in development. We Can Be Heroes Sequel – A sequel to the Spy Kids spin-off from Robert Rodriguez was announced but unclear where it is in development.

– A sequel to the Spy Kids spin-off from Robert Rodriguez was announced but unclear where it is in development. Yes Day 2 – A sequel to the Jennifer Garner movie was announced in July 2021 but no news has surfaced since.

What movie sequel are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.