New Games Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Netflix’s gaming efforts continue into August 2022, with four new games scheduled to hit (two of which were supposed to hit in July 2022), which will bring Netflix’s game collection to over 30 titles (it sits at 26 now). Here’s a look at the upcoming Netflix games in August 2022.

It’s worth repeating that you’ll notice a few of these games listed below were, in fact, listed to release in July 2022. Netflix hasn’t quite nailed it regarding PR with its games or setting fixed release dates. We’ll correct where we can.

Three games out of the five announced for July 2022 were released, including Mahjong Solitaire, Into the Breach, and Before Your Eyes.

Netflix Heads Up!

Developer: Warner Bros. International Enterprises

In perhaps Netflix’s most interesting game to date (at least when it comes to integrating with Netflix’s library) is this charades game which puts a classic twist on the party game.

The game already exists in the app store for free, with the caveat that most of the decks that you use to play are behind microtransactions.

Among the confirmed decks exclusive for Netflix’s version of the game includes:

Stranger Things

Bridgerton

Baking Shows

Anime

Strong Black Lead

Romantic Comedies

Geeked

Director’s Cut

Con Todo

Rival Pirates

Live out your pirate dreams in this new game that sees you exploring, battling and collecting.

Here’s the official description of the new game:

“Make ’em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure.”

IMMORTALITY

Developer: Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid

Note: Originally planned for July 2022

Due to release on Steam and Xbox on July 26th, 2022 this new game will also make its debut on Netflix Games on mobile exclusively in July too.

IMMORTALITY comes from Sam Barlow who has also released Her Story and Telling Lies which are effectively interactive movies that blend gaming with real-world footage.

“A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.”

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Developer: Jam City (US)

Note: Was originally planned to release in July 2022

Netflix is already in the popular genre of match 3, popularized by the likes of Bejeweled and Candy Crush, with its Knittens release from December 2021.

Wild Things: Animal Adventures isn’t really new as it’s been on the app store before but has been removed to go to Netflix exclusively.

Now we’re back with another game in the genre, which is due out in July:

“Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.”

Other Netflix Original Games Coming Soon

While we’re previewing upcoming games, here are some of the other games that are currently announced to be coming soon to Netflix Games.

Many of these games were announced at Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Lucky Luna: Lucky Luna – Was supposed to release this summer – release date TBD.

– Was supposed to release this summer – release date TBD. Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Desta: The Memories Between – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Twelve Minutes – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Shadow And Bone: Destinies – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 Too Hot to Handle – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 La Casa De Papel: The Game – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD The Queen’s Gambit: Chess – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Reigns: Three Kingdom – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Terra Nil – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Raji: An Ancient Epic – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Spiritfarer – Release date TBD

Will you check out any of the new games on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments.