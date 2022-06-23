New Games Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Netflix is adding at least five games to the platform in July 2022 bringing the number of games up on Netflix to 28.

For a complete list of mobile games currently available on Netflix, check out our full list of games on Netflix. Netflix recently unveiled a dozen new games at Geeked Week and if you’ve missed any of the recent games, read our May 2022 roundup here.

While Netflix has listed these games for launch in July 2022, if history is correct, a lot of these will either slip, release quietly all at once so keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix section where we include Netflix games.

Mahjong Solitaire

What is you see is what you get with this new game which sees the classic game of Mahjong added to Netflix with a fresh coat of paint and some familiar Netflix IP embedded within.

Here’s the official description for Mahjong Solitaire coming to Netflix next month:

“Enjoy hundreds of tile-matching puzzles. Equip themes and backgrounds, including “Stranger Things” ones, to change the game’s look and feel.”

Into the Breach

Developer: Subset Games

Coming to Netflix: July 19th

Also Available on: Steam

First released in 2018 on Steam, this turn-based strategy game is making the jump to Netflix four years later exclusively.

“Civilization is in peril, and it’s up to you to defend it. Lead a team to save the world from alien threats in this turn-based strategy game.”

Before Your Eyes



Developer: GoodbyeWorld Games and Skybound Games

Also Available on: Steam

First released on PC in April 2021, this game scooped up a BAFTA. It’s a first-person narrative adventure that has an overwhelmingly positive review on Steam as of June 2022. Pewdiepie notably played the game a year ago on stream which has 9.4 million views.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game which is coming to mobile for the first time exclusively on Netflix Games:

“Embark on an emotional first-person adventure where you control the story — and affect the outcome — with your real-life blinks.”

IMMORTALITY

Developer: Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid

Due to release on Steam and Xbox on July 26th, 2022 this new game will also make its debut on Netflix Games on mobile exclusively in July too.

IMMORTALITY comes from Sam Barlow who has also released Her Story and Telling Lies which are effectively interactive movies that blend gaming with real-world footage.

“A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.”

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Netflix is already in the popular genre of match 3, popularized by the likes of Bejeweled and Candy Crush, with its Knittens release from December 2021.

Now we’re back with another game in the genre which is due out in July:

“Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.”

Other announced games coming over the next few months and year to come include:

Shadow And Bone

Too Hot To Handle

La Casa De Papel

The Queen’s Gambit Chess

The Cuphead Show

Lucky Luna

Desta: The Memories Between

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Terra Nil

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Raji

Spiritfarer

Will you be checking out any of these Netflix Games in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.