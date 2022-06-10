Netflix Unveils A Dozen New Mobile Games At Geeked Week

Netflix’s final day of Geeked Week was all about video games whether that be the upcoming video games getting adapted into series and movies at Netflix or a dozen new mobile games coming to Netflix’s new gaming initiative. In fact, 12 games were announced and here’s a rundown of all the new ones!

Netflix’s gaming efforts first launched in November 2021 and has since seen the release of 22 games on the platform with highlights being Exploding Kittens, Shatter, and Stranger Things 3.

Not included in the list below is a video game adaptation of Nailed It! Baking Bash which was featured in the game sizzle.

Full List of New Games Announced for Netflix at Geeked Week 2022

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game too.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Too Hot To Handle

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Another Netflix show getting adapted into a video game is Too Hot To Handle which is Netflix’s dating reality series that is now into its third season in 2022 and renewed through to season 4.

Here’s what you can expect from the new game:

“Meet and mingle with sexy singles all vying for your affection in this game based on Netflix’s hit reality series “Too Hot to Handle.” Will you give in to temptation? Or hold out for deeper emotional connections? The choice is yours!”

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off is coming up in July and a Berlin spin-off is in the works but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The game is being developed by Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve actually known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time as we reported first earlier in the year.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Lucky Luna: Lucky Luna

Coming to Netflix in Summer 2022

Taking inspiration from other pixel art 2D games such as Terraria and Shovel Knight is Netflix’s new platform puzzler which is due to hit Netflix imminently.

Here’s what you can expect as per Netflix:

“Each level introduces new mechanics and environmental features that open up different ways to explore. The only catch? There’s no jump button! Swipe to move Luna left and right to guide her as she plunges deeper into each enchanting and treacherous world. You’ll have to take advantage of your surroundings and rely on your wits to reach what lies below and help Luna find her true path.”

Desta: The Memories Between

Coming to Netflix in 2022

Coming to Netflix on mobile exclusively is Desta: The Memories Between which is being developed by ustwo games who are the same team behind the critically acclaimed Monument Valley game series..

“Relive memories, rediscover friends and repair relationships in this unique turn-based strategy exploration through dreams and regrets from the creators of Monument Valley”

The game is also headed to PC via Steam.

Reigns: Three Kingdom

From Devolver Digital and Nerial based out of the United Kingdom will come the fifth entry in the franchise inspired by a Chinese epic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Reigns: Three Kingdoms thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power. Discover new ways to enjoy Reigns’ unique swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games.”

Terra Nil

Also from Devolver Digital is a strategy city-building game that sees you fighting off climate change.

The game is developed by Free Lives and the game is also set to receive a PC release in the near future too.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

Poinpy

Now available on Netflix Games

The last game to come out of Devolver Digital is Poinpy which is a Doodle Jump-esque platformer that hast you scaling the world created by Moppin, the developer of the beloved Downell franchise.

“Keep going higher and higher because new and more challenging areas await. Earn and unlock abilities that will help you jump into your next run with a better shot at reaching the end.”

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Jumping on the beloved match-3 game genre with Candy Crush being the biggest name in the space is this new Netflix version that has you rescuing cute animals, exploring an immersive world and building your dream habitat.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Spiritfarer

Released in 2022 by Thunder Lotus Games on PC and consoles is Spiritfarer now making the jump over to Netflix Games exclusively on mobile.

“Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, a Spiritfarer, ferrymaster to the deceased. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends.”

Are you interested in any of Netflix’s upcoming roster of new games? Let us know in the comments down below.