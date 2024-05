Full List of 93 Mobile Games on Netflix: May 2024

Netflix now boasts a library of close to 100 mobile games available directly on its platform. Below, you’ll find a complete list of every game released on iOS and the Android Google Play Store as of May 2024. Please note, this list excludes Cloud Games offered through Netflix’s Beta platform on select devices.

Gaming has already played a minor part in Netflix’s history, with a small collection of games and VR experiences released over the years. News of Netflix getting into gaming more coming throughout 2021, leading to the launch of Netflix Games within the Netflix app in November 2021. The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is akin to Apple Arcade, whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership). All games are free to play, have no advertisements, and have no microtransactions. As mentioned above, a number of games can also be played within the Netflix UI in web browsers via the Beta Cloud Platform.

For the most part, Netflix’s games have been acquired from other gaming studios, but have also made some acquisitions in the space:

In September 2021, they acquired Night School Studio.

In March 2022, they acquired Next Games

In March 2022, they acquired Boss Fight Entertainment

Please note that two mobile games—Samurai Shodown and WrestleQuest — are missing from this list because they’ve been delisted.

Let’s look at the releases per year so far:

2021 – 10 mobile game releases

2022 – 38 mobile game releases

2023 – 38 mobile game releases

Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix

Dumb Ways to Survive Release Date: April 30, 2024 Developer: Playside Category: Simulation Rating: 12+ Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Hades Release Date: March 19, 2024 Developer: Supergiant Games Category: Action / Adventure Rating: 12+ Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Game Dev Tycoon Release Date: March 12, 2024 Developer: Greenheart Games, RareByte Category: Simulation / Strategy Rating: 4+ Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Rainbow Six: SMOL Release Date: February 20, 2024 Developer: Ubisoft Entertainment Category: Action / Adventure Rating: 12+ Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Pinball Masters Release Date: February 13, 2024 Developer: Zen Studios Category: Arcade Rating: 9+ Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Offline Play: Yes FashionVerse Release Date: January 16, 2024 Developer: Tilting Point, Digital Vault Studio, Brandible Category: Simulation Rating: 12+ Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Offline Play: No Money Heist: Ultimate Choice Release Date: January 4, 2024 Developer: Boss Fight Entertainment Category: Interactive Story Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No GTA III - The Definitive Edition Release Date: December 14, 2023 Developer: Rockstar Games Category: Action / Adventure Rating: M Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes GTA : Vice City - The Definitive Edition Release Date: December 14, 2023 Developer: Rockstar Games Category: Action / Adventure Rating: M Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition Release Date: December 14, 2023 Developer: Rockstar Games Category: Action / Adventure Rating: M Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Word Trails Release Date: December 5, 2023 Developer: Playsimple Category: Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Death's Door Release Date: December 4, 2023 Developer: 22nd Century Toys, Acid Nerve Category: Action / Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Farming Simulator 23 Release Date: November 21, 2023 Developer: Giants Software Category: Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes CoComelon: Play with JJ Release Date: November 14, 2023 Developer: Sock Monkey Category: Educational / Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes SHADOW AND BONE Enter the Fold Release Date: November 9, 2023 Developer: Chimera Entertainment Category: Interactive Story / Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Football Manager Mobile 2024 Release Date: November 6, 2023 Developer: Sports Interactive Games Category: Sports / Simulation / Strategy Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Dead Cells Release Date: October 31, 2023 Developer: Playdigious Category: Adventure / Action Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Slayaway Camp 2 Release Date: October 24, 2023 Developer: Blue Wizard Digital Category: Strategy / Puzzle Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind Release Date: September 26, 2023 Developer: Boss Fight Entertainment, a Netflix game studio Category: Interactive Story Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Storyteller Release Date: September 26, 2023 Developer: Annapurna Interactive, Throgs LLC, Daniel Benmergui Category: Interactive Story / Puzzle Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Ghost Detective Release Date: September 19, 2023 Developer: Wooga Category: Puzzle / Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Vikings: Valhalla Release Date: September 7, 2023 Developer: Emerald City Games Category: Strategy Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed Release Date: August 15, 2023 Developer: Gameloft Category: Adventure Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Cut the Rope Daily Release Date: August 1, 2023 Developer: ZeptoLab Category: Puzzle / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) The Queens Gambit Chess Release Date: July 25, 2023 Developer: Ripstone Ltd Category: Strategy / Tabletop Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Too Hot to Handle 2 Release Date: July 20, 2023 Developer: Nanobit Category: Simulation Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Sonic Prime Dash Release Date: July 13, 2023 Developer: SEGA HARDlight Category: Action / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Release Date: July 12, 2023 Developer: Night School Studio, a Netflix game studio Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Bloons TD 6 Release Date: June 20, 2023 Developer: Ninja Kiwi Category: Arcade / Strategy Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Release Date: June 6, 2023 Developer: Yacht Club Games Category: Puzzle / Adventure Rating: E Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Dungeon Boss: Respawned Release Date: May 31, 2023 Developer: Boss Fight Entertainment, a Netflix game studio Category: Role-Playing / Strategy / Action Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No World of Goo Remastered Release Date: May 23, 2023 Developer: 2D BOY Category: Arcade / Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight Release Date: May 10, 2023 Developer: Kabam Category: Role-playing / Action Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Laya's Horizon Release Date: May 2, 2023 Developer: Snowman Category: Action / Adventure Rating: E Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Vineyard Valley Release Date: April 25, 2023 Developer: Amber Studio and Jam City Category: Simulation / Puzzle Rating: Teen Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Mighty Quest Rogue Palace Release Date: April 18, 2023 Developer: Ubisoft Entertainment Category: Role-Playing / Action Rating: Teen Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Raji: An Ancient Epic Release Date: April 4, 2023 Developer: Nodding Heads Games and Unfold Agency Category: Adventure / Action Rating: T Controller Support: Partial Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Terra Nil Release Date: March 28, 2023 Developer: Free Lives, 24 Bit Games, and Devolver Digital Category: Strategy / Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Highwater Release Date: March 14, 2023 Developer: Demagog Studio and Rogue Games Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Dust & Neon Release Date: February 16, 2023 Developer: David Marquardt Studios and Rogue Games Category: Action / Role-playing Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Tomb Raider Reloaded Release Date: February 14, 2023 Developer: Emerald City Games Category: Action / Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Valiant Hearts: Coming Home Release Date: January 31, 2023 Developer: Ubisoft and Old Skull Games Category: Adventure / Puzzle Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited Release Date: January 24, 2023 Developer: Tilting Point Category: Strategy Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Release Date: January 10, 2023 Developer: Nickelodeon, Playdigious, Tribute Games, and Dotemu Category: Action / Arcade Rating: E10 Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Puzzle Gods Release Date: January 9, 2023 Developer: Boon Studios Category: Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Kentucky Route Zero Release Date: December 13, 2022 Developer: Cardboard Computer and Annapurna Interactive Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Twelve Minutes Release Date: December 13, 2022 Developer: Annapurna Interactive, HuWiz-TwelveMinutes and 24bit Category: Adventure Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Scriptic: Crime Stories Release Date: December 6, 2022 Developer: Electric Noir Studios Category: Adventure Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Solitaire Release Date: December 6, 2022 Developer: MobilityWare Category: Tabletop Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game Release Date: December 6, 2022 Developer: Nanobit Category: Simulation Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Cats & Soup Release Date: November 29, 2022 Developer: Hidea and NEOWIZ Category: Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade Release Date: November 29, 2022 Developer: Dabadu Games and Rogue Games Category: Music / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Reigns: Three Kingdoms Release Date: November 29, 2022 Developer: Nerial Limited Category: Strategy Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No IMMORTALITY Release Date: November 15, 2022 Developer: Half Mermaid Productions Category: Simulation Rating: M Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Country Friends Release Date: November 8, 2022 Developer: Gameloft Category: Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales Release Date: November 6, 2022 Developer: Next Games, a Netflix game studio Category: Puzzle Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Flutter Butterflies Release Date: November 1, 2022 Developer: Runaway Play Games Category: Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Skies of Chaos Release Date: November 1, 2022 Developer: Broxcorp Ltd. Category: Arcade Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Spiritfarer Release Date: October 4, 2022 Developer: Thunder Lotus, Playdigious Category: Simulation Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Desta: The Memories Between Release Date: September 27, 2022 Developer: ustwo games Category: Strategy Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Nailed It! Baking Bash Release Date: September 27, 2022 Developer: Paladin Studios Category: Party / Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) SpongeBob: Get Cooking Release Date: September 27, 2022 Developer: iLLOGIKA Category: Simulation Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes OXENFREE Release Date: September 24, 2022 Developer: Night School Studio, a Netflix game studio Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Rival Pirates Release Date: September 20, 2022 Developer: Amuzo Limited Category: Action Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Wild Things Animal Adventures Release Date: September 13, 2022 Developer: Jam City Category: Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Lucky Luna Release Date: September 8, 2022 Developer: Snowman Category: Adventure / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Heads Up! Release Date: August 23, 2022 Developer: Ellen Digital Ventures, Gasket Games Category: Party Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Mahjong Solitaire Release Date: July 27, 2022 Developer: Smoking Gun Interactive Category: Tabletop Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Before Your Eyes Release Date: July 26, 2022 Developer: Goodbye World, Skybound Ent., BKOM Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Into the Breach Release Date: July 19, 2022 Developer: Subset Games Category: Strategy Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Poinpy Release Date: June 10, 2022 Developer: Team Poinpy Category: Action / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Exploding Kittens Release Date: May 31, 2022 Developer: Direwolf Digital Category: Card / Strategy Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Dragon Up Release Date: May 24, 2022 Developer: East Side Games Category: Adventure Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No Moonlighter Release Date: May 24, 2022 Developer: 11 Bit Studios Category: Role-Playing / Action / Adventure Rating: E10 Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt Release Date: May 24, 2022 Developer: HandyGames Category: Simulation / Strategy Rating: E10 Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Relic Hunters: Rebels Release Date: May 3, 2022 Developer: Rogue Snail Category: Action / Role-playing Rating: E10 Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Into the Dead 2: Unleashed Release Date: April 5, 2022 Developer: PikPok Category: Action Rating: M Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Shatter Remastered Release Date: March 22, 2022 Developer: PikPok Category: Puzzle / Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes This is a True Story Release Date: March 22, 2022 Developer: Frosty Pop Category: Adventure / Educational Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Dungeon Dwarves Release Date: February 1, 2022 Developer: Hyper Hippo Entertainment Category: Role-Playing / Adventure / Action Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story Release Date: January 31, 2022 Developer: Riot Games Category: Action / Arcade Rating: E10 Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No Arcanium: Rise of Akhan Release Date: January 18, 2022 Developer: Supercombo Inc Category: Card / Strategy / Role-Playing Rating: E10 Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Krispee Street Release Date: January 18, 2022 Developer: Frosty Pop Category: Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Dominoes Café Release Date: December 2, 2021 Developer: Gazeus Games Category: Tabletop Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: No Knittens Release Date: December 2, 2021 Developer: Timecode Category: Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Wonderputt Forever Release Date: December 2, 2021 Developer: Damp Gnat Category: Sports / Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Asphalt Xtreme Release Date: November 30, 2021 Developer: Gameloft Category: Racing / Action Rating: E Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: No Bowling Ballers Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: Frosty Pop Category: Arcade / Sports Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: Yes Offline Play: Yes Card Blast Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: Amuzo Limited Category: Card / Puzzle Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Shooting Hoops Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: Frosty Pop Category: Arcade / Sports Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Stranger Things: 1984 Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: BonusXP Category: Adventure Rating: T Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes Stranger Things 3: The Game Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: BonusXP Category: Adventure / Action / Role-Playing Rating: T Controller Support: Yes Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes (some features require internet) Teeter (Up) Remastered Release Date: November 9, 2021 Developer: Frosty Pop Category: Arcade Rating: E Controller Support: No Cloud Saves: No Offline Play: Yes

Want to see what’s coming up next? Here’s a look at all the planned mobile game releases coming in 2024 & beyond.

What’s been your favorite game on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.