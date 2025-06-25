New K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2025

So far, July is shaping up to be one of the quietest months for new K-dramas on Netflix in 2025. However, what can be truly exciting to watch is the thriller Wall to Wall, starring Squid Game’s Kang Ha Neul. Not to mention, Try: We Become Miracles is the first of several new and exciting weekly K-dramas from Korean broadcaster SBS coming to Netflix. Here are the K-dramas coming to Netflix in July 2025.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in June 2025 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New Netflix K-dramas on Netflix in July 2025

Trigger (Season 1)

Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Kim Won Hae

Netflix Release Date: July 25, 2025

Another exciting action-thriller from Korea is on the way to Netflix! In June, we had the incredible Mercy for None, and in July, we’ll have Trigger, which stars Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang.

Guns are strictly banned in South Korea, and it’s thanks to the law that there is almost zero gun crime in the country. However, when guns begin to be flooded into the country, the number of crimes increases dramatically, and Lee Do, a righteous detective, is tasked with finding the arms dealers responsible and bringing them to justice.

New Netflix K-drama Films on Netflix in July 2025

Wall to Wall (2025)

Director: Kim Tae Joon

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, Seo Hyeon Woo

Netflix Release Date: July 18th, 2025

The film stars Kang Ha Neul, who recently starred in the second and third seasons of Squid Game. While not as popular as T.O.P.’s character of Thanos, Squid Game fans have taken to Kang Ha Neul’s character Kang Dae Ho.

“In his quest to own an apartment, Woo-seong exhausts all his financial resources, including his savings, stock investments, loans, and even his mother’s garlic farm. However, he soon faces the harsh realities of high-interest payments and gets tormented by disturbing noises from his neighbors every night.”

New Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in July 2025

Try: We Become Miracles (Season 1)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Sports | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han, Park Jung Yeon, Bae Myung Jin

Netflix Release Date: July 25th, 2025 | New Episodes: Friday, Saturday

Try: We Become Miracles is the first of several SBS K-dramas that will be released weekly on Netflix starting from the second half of 2025. The exciting deal signed by Netflix and SBS in the latter half of 2024 means that more SBS K-dramas will be available to hundreds of millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Ju Ga Ram was once the future of Korean rugby, but after a drugs scandal, he was forced to step away from the sport. Three years later, he returns to coach the high school rugby team he once played for, which is currently the weakest team in the league. Ju Ga Ram also runs into his ex, Bae I Ji, the high school shooting coach, whom he dated for ten years, but ghosted after his drug scandal.

New Netflix Korean Reality Shows on Netflix in July 2025

Better Late Than Single (Season 1)

Episodes: 10

Genre: Dating | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: July 8th, 2025

Unlucky in love or have never found the right partner, some people have wind up being chronically single. In Better Late Than Single, these “eternally single” participants are given top-tier coaching in the hope that they can find love for the very first time. Finding new ways to come out of their shells through communication, fashion, and more, the participants will spend over nine days living together, going on dates, and hopefully will find love by the end.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in July 2025? Let us know in the comments below!