‘The Winning Try’ SBS K-Drama Sets July 2025 Netflix Release

The first new weekly K-drama of Netflix’s lucrative deal with the South Korean broadcaster SBS has been revealed as the sports comedy The Winning Try. Scheduled for broadcast in July 2025, the K-drama will star Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, and WEI’s Kim Yo Han. Here’s everything we know about The Winning Try on Netflix.

The Winning Try (formerly titled Try: We Become Miracles) is an upcoming South Korean sports-comedy series co-directed by Kim Ji Yon and Kim Jae Hyun. The South Korean network SBS produces the series.

The k-drama will be the first new weekly k-drama of Netflix’s lucrative deal with SBS, which was signed in late 2024. The deal included bringing legacy SBS programming to Netflix, alongside brand-new weekly K-dramas from the second half of 2025.

When will The Winning Try be available on Netflix?

The Winning Try will begin its broadcast on the South Korean network SBS on July 25th, 2025.

The X account @ggonigone, who has reliably reported on new titles coming to Netflix in the past, posted on April 22nd, 2025, that The Winning Try will have a simultaneous broadcast with Netflix.

Netflix and SBS have yet to confirm this officially, but we’d expect confirmation soon.

There will be a total of 12 episodes, with two episodes broadcast each week on Fridays and Saturdays. The finale for the series is scheduled for broadcast on August 30th, 2025.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

What is the plot of The Winning Try?

Ju Ga Ram was once the future of Korean rugby, but after a drugs scandal, he was forced to step away from the sport. Three years later, he returns to coach the high school rugby team he once played for, which is currently the weakest team in the league. Ju Ga Ram also runs into his ex, Bae I Ji, the high school shooting coach, whom he dated for ten years, but ghosted after his drug scandal.

Who are the cast members of The Winning Try?

Yoon Kye Sang plays the role of Ju Ga Ram. The actor previously starred in the Netflix K-drama The Frog, where he played the role of Koo Sang Jun. He also starred in Chocolate, The Good Wife, and The Greatest Love.

Im Se Mi plays the role of Bae I Ji. The actress starred in the Netflix K-drama The Whirlwind in a supporting role. She also starred in guest roles in Love Alarm and Mr. Sunshine. She has starred in leading roles in K-dramas such as The Worst of Evil, Wonderful World, and My Dearest Nemesis.

Kim Yo Han plays the role of Yun Song Jun. The actor is also a K-pop star and a member of the boy band WEI. He has starred in K-dramas such as School 2021 and A Love So Beautiful. 2025 will be a busy year for the actor, as he will also appear in K-dramas Our Shining Star and The 4th Love Revolution.

The supporting cast members of The Winning Try are:

Park Jung Yeon (We’re Not Trash) as Seo U Jin.

Bae Myung Jin (The Worst of Evil) as Ma Seok Bong.

Cho Han Gyeol (Blue Temperature) as Kang Tae Pung.

Lee Ji Min (Crazy Love) as Yang Seung Hui.

Kil Hae Yeon (The Haunted Palace).

Kim Young Woong (Melo Movie).

Kim E Jun (Resident Playbook).

