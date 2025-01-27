Which New SBS K-Dramas Are Coming to Netflix in 2025?

In December, Netflix inked an incredible new deal with South Korean broadcaster SBS. Promising brand new K-dramas from the second half of 2025, here are the new SBS K-dramas we could see on Netflix in 2025.

Founded in November 1990, SBS, aka Seoul Broadcasting System, is a South Korean television and radio broadcaster. In November 1991, it launched the free-to-air television channel SBS TV. The channel broadcasts various entertainment shows, including dramas, documentaries, talk shows, and reality TV.

The deal between Netflix and SBS promises to deliver a new wave of content for the international audience. This includes legacy programming and brand-new K-dramas from the second half of 2025.

We’ve looked at the exciting upcoming SBS K-dramas that could be coming to Netflix in 2025. But please note there are no confirmed release dates yet, and Netflix and SBS are yet to clarify precisely which of the K-dramas below will be distributed internationally on Netflix.

Spring of the Four Seasons

SBS Release: June 2025 (TBA)

As Spring of the Four Seasons is potentially being released in the first half of 2025, this is the most likely of the SBS K-dramas not coming to Netflix weekly. However, until a June release is officially confirmed, it’s on this list as a potential contender for Netflix.

Four Seasons is centered on Sa Gye, the top star of Korea’s most popular band, The Crown, but gets kicked out of the band overnight. He is enrolled in university, where he crosses paths with Kim Bon, a professional musician who once dreamed of attending the Ivy League, and falls in love with her.

Try: We Become Miracles

SBS Release: July 2025

With a potential July 2025 release, Try: We Become Miracles could be the first of the SBS K-dramas to be released on Netflix. The series will star Yoon Kye Sang (The Kidnapping Day), Im Se Mi (The Whirlwind), Kim Yo Han (School 2021), and Park Jung Yeon (We’re Not Trash).

Ju Ga Ram was once the future of Korean rugby, but after a drugs scandal, he was forced to step away from the sport. Three years later, he returns to coach the high school rugby team he once played for, which is currently the weakest team in the league. Ju Ga Ram also runs into his ex, Bae I Ji the high school shooting coach, who he dated for ten years, but ghosted after his drug scandal.

God and Law Firm

SBS Release: 2025 TBA

The K-drama has been given an August 1st, 2025, placeholder release. However, it is currently in pre-production and will begin filming in early February 2025 and continue until late June 2025. The series stars Yoo Yeon Seok (When the Phone Rings) and Esom (Taxi Driver).

The plot of the K-drama has yet to be expanded upon, and all we know so far is the story will be centered on

I’m Human from Today

SBS Release: August 2025 (TBA)

Filming for I’m Human from Today has almost concluded, so a second-half 2025 release is definitely likely. The series will star Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner) and Lomon (All of Us Are Dead).

The story follows Eun Ho, a carefree, indulgent, quirky nine-tailed fox who has overlooked her duties to maintain her immortality. When she encounters Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic soccer player, he transforms her into a human, and she must adjust to her new life.

The Mantis: Original Sin

SBS Release: September 2025 (TBA)

The series is a remake and the Korean adaptation of the French series The Mantis. In this adaptation, Go Hyun Jung will play Jung I Sin, a serial killer given the nickname of the Mantis, who murdered five men 20 years ago. When a murder occurs almost identical to the Mantis, Cha Su Yeol (played by Jang Dong Yoon), a police officer and the son of Jung I Sun, enlists the help of his mother to catch the copycat. Filming is currently ongoing, and will come to an end by February 18th, 2025.

Kiss Me for No Reason

SBS Release: 2025

Given the filming schedule for Kiss Me for No Reason, which takes place between early March 2025 and early September 2025, it’s highly unlikely the K-drama will be on SBS or Netflix before the end of the year. A 2026 release is more realistic. The series stars Ahn Eun Jin (The Good Bad Mother) and Jang Ki Yong (My Roommate Is a Gumiho).

Kong Ji Hyuk, who runs the Mother TF team at a baby products company, mistakingly thinks he’s gotten involved with a married woman after new temporary employee, Ko Da Rim, kisses him unexpectedly. However, unknown to Kong Ji Hyuk, his new employee lied about her background about having a husband and a child in order to get hired.

Would You Marry Me?

SBS Release: TBA

We have no confirmation when filming is expected to begin for the K-drama, which means it’s highly likely we won’t see it on SBS or Netflix before the end of 2025. It’s looking increasingly likely that the series will be released in 2026 instead. Choi Woo Shik (Melo Movie) and Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) are the two confirmed leads for the series.

The plot of Would You Marry Me only has a small logline; the story of a fake couple on their honeymoon.

What SBS K-drama would you like to watch on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below.