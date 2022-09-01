New K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2022

With Summer almost over and Fall on the way, we now get to take our first look at some of the exciting new k-dramas headed to Netflix in October 2022.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest k-drama releases in September 2022.

N = Netflix Orignal

TBC K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2022

Glitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Hong Ji Hyo, Heo Bo Ra, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, Baek Joo Hee

It’s still unclear if Glitch will make its way to Netflix in October 2022, but hopefully, the streaming service will make an announcement soon.

After a mysterious flash of light was cast over the boyfriend of Hong Ji Hyo, he disappeared in the blink of an eye. In order to find her boyfriend, Hong Ji Hyo seeks out members of the UFO community to help her solve the strange mystery.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2022

The Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young, Kim Eui Sung, Yoo Sun Ho

Netflix Release Date: October 15th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Actress Kim Hye Soo stars in her third Netflix Original k-drama after previously starring in Hyena and Juvenile Justice. We fully expect The Queen’s Umbrella to be one of the most popular k-dramas on Netflix in 2022.

Within the palace exist some troublemaker princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong, is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them, all for the sake of her children.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas in October 2022

Little Women (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won

Netflix Finale Date: October 9th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing Little Women has yet to debut on Netflix, but we fully expect the k-drama to be extremely popular with subscribers.

Three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty. It is the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

