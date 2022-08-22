new k dramas on netflix in september 2022

It’s been a busy Summer for K-Dramas on Netflix, however, September is currently scheduled to be one of the quietest months on Netflix in 2022. There’s still plenty of time throughout August and September for more announcements to be made, but for now, k-drama fans will only have two new dramas to look forward to, the crime-thriller Narco-Saints and the Korean adaptation of Little Women.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest k-drama releases in August 2022.

N = Netflix Orignal

New K-Drama Original Series on Netflix in September 2022

Narco-Saints (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Netflix Release Date: September 9th, 2022

Off the back of Squid Game and the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, Park Hae Soo stars in the exciting new Korean crime thriller Narco-Saints. It must be noted that the name of the drama was changed from The Accidental Narco and that the series is completely unrelated to the popular Narcos franchise.

Based on true events, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2022

Little Women (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won

Netflix Release Date: September 3rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

The Korean adaptation of Little Women will be set in the modern day, over 1800s Korea. There have been many adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, however, this is the first time the drama has been adapted by a Korean production.

About three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty. It is the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minute

Cast: Joy, Choo Young Woo, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Yul Ri, Jung Suk Yong

Netflix Release Date: September 5th, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

We expect Once Upon a Small Town to be extremely popular with K-Drama fans thanks to Red Velvet’s Joy having a lead role in the series.

After receiving an urgent phone call from his grandfather, Han Ji Yool, a Seoul veterinarian, decides to travel to Heedong Village, where his grandfather runs an animal clinic. Upon arriving Han Ji Yool discovers that his grandfather is touring Europe, and he must now look after the clinic for the next 6 months while his grandfather is away. It’s in Heedong Village where Han Ji Yool meets the beautiful trainee police officer Ahn Ja Young, who helps him with daily life in the village.

