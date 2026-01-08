‘Wish Dragon 2’ Is In Production But Will It Come to Netflix?

The long-awaited sequel to the animated hit Wish Dragon is on the way, with a confirmed release window and a first look presented at a major film event in China in recent months, but its distribution remains unclear, with neither Sony Pictures nor Netflix currently publicly attached.

To recap, Wish Dragon was one of three movies that Netflix picked up the distribution for from Sony Pictures Animation in the early 2020s (during the pandemic era), alongside The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Vivo. The movie premiered in China before debuting globally on Netflix in June 2021. The story focuses on a college student who gets his hands on a teapot that houses a dragon inside that grants him wishes.

The movie did well upon its launch (although top 10 figures weren’t fully introduced at its release), but remains a consistent performer for Netflix, with Netflix Engagement Reports covering viewership from 2023 through mid-2025, suggesting the movie still picks up on average 16.42M views (28.22M hours) each half of the year. Netflix has the rights for Wish Dragon through 2031.

The film was written and directed by Chris Appelhans, with Sony Pictures Animation, Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, Tencent Pictures, and Base Media behind it. Appelhans, you may know, also worked alongside Maggie Kang on KPOP Demon Hunters, which became a Netflix blockbuster and the streamer’s biggest movie of all time.

Now, four and a bit years after the movie premiered, we’ve finally got confirmation that a sequel is in the works, but its distribution is unclear.

Base Media officially pulled the curtain back on the next chapter late last year. In a LinkedIn announcement on November 17, 2025, coupled with fresh insights from a December podcast interview with Chris Bremble, we now have a clear picture of what to expect from Wish Dragon 2.

Official Reveal at Golden Rooster 2025

Base Media Founder & CEO Chris Bremble presented the “first look” at the new film during the 2025 Golden Rooster Film Promotion Event. The studio’s official statement confirms that the sequel is targeting a Summer 2027 release.

The announcement highlighted the massive success of the first film, noting that Wish Dragon was shortlisted for an Academy Award, nominated for a Golden Rooster Award, and ranked #1 on Netflix’s global animation chart with over 150 million views.

According to the studio, the sequel will feature:

Fully upgraded visuals

Deeper storytelling

Expanded worldbuilding

New characters

The LinkedIn post confirmed that the project is being “brought to life once again by the original U.S.-China creative team led by director, producer Chris Bremble and writer Chris Appelhans.”

Production Status & Sony’s Involvement

Following the November reveal, Chris Bremble provided further context on the business side of the production in an early December interview on the befores & afters podcast, confirming that they’re “beginning production on Wish Dragon 2,” adding that they’ve “finished all financing.”

While the first film was a partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, the sequel, at least for now, is charting an independent course. Bremble explained the current status in trying to be owners of their destiny, saying they’re “trying to own what we do as opposed to doing it for some pretty clients.”

Bremble explains, “Sony were amazing partners. They came in and joined the film as it was going into production, as did Tencent. And so we’re going ahead with the sequel, and Sony are out of it currently, but waiting to see sort of how it goes. And so we’ll try to follow up with them soon.”

We have reached out to Base FX and Chris Bremble for any additional information beyond what we know now about distribution and will report back if we hear more.

Are you hoping Wish Dragon 2 comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.