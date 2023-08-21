Netflix has become the home of incredible sports documentaries. 2023 has already been an incredible year for new documentaries, and 2024 is also shaping up to be another strong year for sports documentaries on Netflix.

The standard of documentaries released over the past several years has proven that it’s never been a better time to be a fan of sports documentaries. Between Netflix with Drive to Survive, HBO Max with The Last Dance, and Amazon with All or Nothing there’s no shortage of great titles.

Here are all of the sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

Sports documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) N

Episodes: 60 | Seasons: 6

Sport: Racing | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The fifth season saw an extremely dominant performance from world champion Max Verstappen. Given the start to the 2023 F1 season, we may be in store for another season dominated by the Red Bull team.

Break Point (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 1

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Release Date: TBA 2024

Split into two parts, the first half of Break Point will be released in January 2023, and several months later part 2 will be released in June 2023.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

Full Swing (Season 2) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 2

Sport: Golf | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2024

Golf is a sport beloved by millions of fans worldwide, but there are definitely millions of Netflix subscribers that have never once watched any footage from a PGA Tour. While on the surface golf may not be one of the most exhilarating sports in the world, if there’s ever a crew that could add a layer of entertainment and excitement to the sport it’s definitely the producers at Box to Box Films.

Created by Box to Box, the same minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing is a documentary series that follows a group of pro golfers across a grueling season of competition, including the PGA tour and (for the first time ever) all four of golf’s major championships: the Masters/Augusta National, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. In addition to documenting their failures and wins on the course, the series digs deeper into the personal lives of some of the most talented golfers in the game — their families, rivalries and an impressive amount of drama.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2)

Episodes: 8*

Sport: Cycling | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The next season of Tour de France: Unchained will cover the events of 2023’s Tour de France race which takes place between July 1st, 2023, and July 23rd, 2023.

Quarterback (Season 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Sport: American Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota were the focus of the first season of Quarterback, which culminated with Mahomes’s incredible second Superbowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time of writing the new NFL season has yet to start, and we can’t wait to see what drama unfolds over the course of the regular season and play-offs.

Untitled Six Nations Rugby Docuseries

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Rugby | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The Six Nations is an annual competition that Rugby fans from all across the world look forward to watching as Europe’s six most elite teams go head to head. We’re yet to learn if the docuseries will be focusing on a particular nation, or if it will be produced in a similar fashion to that of Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing.

Untitled La Liga Docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Football| Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024

The first season of the upcoming La Liga documentary has begun filming thanks to the start of the 2023/2024 season. As with every football league in the world, the drama doesn’t end until the final whistle blows, which won’t be until May 2024. This means fans looking forward to the upcoming documentary will be waiting until late 2024.

Untitled Sprinting Docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Athletics / Track and Field| Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Box to Box Films has already extensively covered Formula One, Tennis, Golf, and Cycling. Moving into the world of track and field, Box to Box will take a deep dive into the world of competitive sprinting, which has always been one of the most anticipated events of every major tournament, and the Olympics.

“Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.”

