‘Tyson Fury’ Documentary Coming to Netflix in November Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Larger-than-life heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has long been one of the most polarizing figures in the sports history. With his long-awaited, first-ever bout against Anthony Joshua scheduled for December live on Netflix, the streaming platform is dropping an extensive feature documentary on his life and career ahead of the fight on November 27, 2026. Here is everything we know about TYSON FURY.

TYSON FURY is an upcoming Netflix Original documentary directed by Lucy Wilcox, and produced by George Waldrum, alongside creative directors Nick Hornby and Tina Flintoff.

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Fury is no stranger to Netflix, having previously starred in the reality docuseries At Home with the Furys and his live boxing match against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April 2026.

When is TYSON FURY coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that TYSON FURY will be released on November 27, 2026.

What is TYSON FURY about?

Netflix has released an extensive synopsis for the documentary:

TYSON FURY is an intimate, feature-length documentary about one of the most recognisable and compelling figures in sport and British popular culture. Tracing his journey from childhood to the heights of boxing, the film tells the deeply moving story behind Tyson’s success in the ring. Through candid interviews with Tyson, his wife Paris and his father John, alongside never-before-seen archive footage, it charts the triumphs and setbacks of his career, his struggles with mental health and addiction, the loss of a child, complex family relationships and the question of what it means to be a man. Offering an unusually vulnerable perspective on a figure whose life has often played out in public, TYSON FURY explores the personal cost of success, the relationships that have sustained him and the challenges that remain beyond the ring. Directed by Lucy Wilcox, the film draws on remarkable access to Tyson and his family to reveal a more personal side of the heavyweight champion.

What is the documentary runtime?

The total runtime for TYSON FURY is confirmed to be 90 minutes.

First Look at TYSON FURY on Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching Tyson Fury on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!