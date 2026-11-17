Another Untold documentary is coming to Netflix in December 2026! This time, the focus shifts to the night of Super Bowl XLII at the then-University of Phoenix Stadium, where the New York Giants pulled off a huge upset, defeating the New England Patriots. Coming to Netflix on December 21, 2026, here’s everything we know about Untold: One Giant Upset.

Untold: One Giant Upset is a Netflix Original sports documentary produced and directed by Emily Leitner Cameron and Paul Camarata. The documentary is in collaboration with NFL Films, Skydance Sports Entertainment, SMAC Productions, Ten Til Productions, and MakeMake.

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The extensive list of executive producers includes Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Anthony Smith, Jamie Horowitz, Tim Brown, Angus Wall, Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Chapman Way, and Maclain Way.

What is One Giant Upset about?

One Giant Upset takes us back to Super Bowl XLII, on February 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium (now State Farm Stadium) in Glendale, Arizona, where underdogs New York Giants (10-6) faced the undefeated New England Patriots (16-0), whose dominance that season has them considered one of the greatest NFL teams of all time. The Giants, who clinched one of the wildest victories in NFL history in the closing seconds of the game, defeated the New England Patriots 17-14.

Several legends of the New York Giants and New England Patriots sit down with the production team to recount that night, their experience, and the jubilation of victory and the bitter taste of defeat.

Who is taking part in the documentary?

The former NFL stars confirmed to appear in the documentary are:

New York Giants:

Michael Strahan – Defensive End

– Defensive End Eli Manning – Quarterback

– Quarterback Shaun O’ Hara – Center

– Center Justin Tuck – Defensive End

– Defensive End David Tyree – Wide Receiver

– Wide Receiver Sam Madison – Cornerback

– Cornerback Antonio Pierce – Linebacker

– Linebacker Plaxico Burress – Wide Receiver

– Wide Receiver Tom Coughlin – Head Coach

– Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo – Defensive Coordinator

New England Patriots:

Tom Brady – Quarterback

When is One Giant Upset coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Untold: One Giant Upset will be released globally on December 21, 2026.

UNTOLD: ONE GIANT UPSET 🏈 Go behind the scenes of the greatest upset in @NFL Super Bowl history: the New York @Giants stunning victory over the undefeated New England @Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Featuring Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Tom Coughlin, Justin Tuck, David Tyree, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, Steve Spagnuolo, and more. Premiering December 21. Only on Netflix. — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 16, 2026

Other Untold documentaries to check out on Netflix

Looking for more Untold sports documentaries? There are plenty to stream on Netflix:

Chess Mates – Examines the massive competitive chess cheating scandal that shook the world.

– Examines the massive competitive chess cheating scandal that shook the world. The Death & Life of Lamar Odom – Detailing the extraordinary basketball career, severe personal struggles, and near-fatal overdose of Lamar Odom.

– Detailing the extraordinary basketball career, severe personal struggles, and near-fatal overdose of Lamar Odom. Crime & Penalties – The bizarre true story of a minor league hockey team purchased by mobsters.

– The bizarre true story of a minor league hockey team purchased by mobsters. Jail Blazers – The turbulent, controversy-filled era of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2000s.

– The turbulent, controversy-filled era of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2000s. Deal with the Devil – Boxer Christy Martin’s legendary career, abusive marriage, and survival story.

– Boxer Christy Martin’s legendary career, abusive marriage, and survival story. The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist – The bizarre catfishing scandal involving Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o.

– The bizarre catfishing scandal involving Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o. The Testimony of Vince Young – The meteoric rise, massive NFL stardom, and financial struggles of Vince Young.

– The meteoric rise, massive NFL stardom, and financial struggles of Vince Young. Raygun Breaking Badly – Examining Raygun’s controversial Olympic breaking performance and the intense global internet backlash.

– Examining Raygun’s controversial Olympic breaking performance and the intense global internet backlash. Malice at the Palace – The infamous 2004 NBA brawl between the Pacers and Pistons fans.

– The infamous 2004 NBA brawl between the Pacers and Pistons fans. Johnny Football – Detailing the meteoric rise and fast fall of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel

– Detailing the meteoric rise and fast fall of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill – Investigating the tragic shooting incident and turbulent life of former NFL player Terry Long.

– Investigating the tragic shooting incident and turbulent life of former NFL player Terry Long. Operation Flagrant Foul – The massive NBA betting scandal involving disgraced referee Tim Donaghy.

– The massive NBA betting scandal involving disgraced referee Tim Donaghy. Hall of Shame – The historic BALCO sports doping scandal and its impact on elite athletes.

– The historic BALCO sports doping scandal and its impact on elite athletes. The Rise and Fall of AND1 – Charting the streetball brand’s explosive cultural popularity and eventual business collapse.

– Charting the streetball brand’s explosive cultural popularity and eventual business collapse. Race of the Century – The dramatic 1983 America’s Cup yacht race and Australia’s historic victory.

– The dramatic 1983 America’s Cup yacht race and Australia’s historic victory. Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer – Legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo’s fierce battles with her federation over equality.

– Legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo’s fierce battles with her federation over equality. The Murder of Air McNair – Investigating the tragic murder and complicated personal life of former NFL star Steve McNair.

– Investigating the tragic murder and complicated personal life of former NFL star Steve McNair. The Fall of Favre – NFL legend Brett Favre’s career legacy and subsequent welfare fund scandal.

– NFL legend Brett Favre’s career legacy and subsequent welfare fund scandal. Breaking Point – The immense psychological pressures, rivalries, and mental health struggles elite athletes face.

– The immense psychological pressures, rivalries, and mental health struggles elite athletes face. Shooting Guards – Exploring the evolution, iconic players, and cultural impact of the shooting guard position.

– Exploring the evolution, iconic players, and cultural impact of the shooting guard position. Caitlyn Jenner – Tracing Caitlyn Jenner’s historic Olympic decathlon triumph, public transition, and cultural legacy.

– Tracing Caitlyn Jenner’s historic Olympic decathlon triumph, public transition, and cultural legacy. Mr. T: I Pity the Fool – Chronicling Mr. T’s journey from bouncer and bodyguard to global pop culture icon.

– Chronicling Mr. T’s journey from bouncer and bodyguard to global pop culture icon. Jake Paul: The Problem Child – Detailing Jake Paul’s controversial transition from internet prankster to professional boxing star.

Are you looking forward to watching Untold: One Giant Upset on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!