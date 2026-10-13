All 104 Matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup Are Heading to Netflix Spain & Andorra

Netflix continues its push into live sports by securing exclusive streaming rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup for defending world champions Spain and neighboring nation Andorra, bringing all 104 matches of the centenary tournament to fans.

Football is the most watched sport on the planet, and Netflix has steadily been building its presence in the space. Between securing the US rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups and streaming the popular podcast The Rest is Football, the platform has proven its dedication to the sport. As Netflix continues to grow its live sports output, securing distribution rights in the men’s game was the natural next step.

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The 2030 FIFA World Cup marks a major milestone: the 100th anniversary of the tournament’s start in Uruguay. It will also be the biggest World Cup yet, with three host countries: Morocco, Portugal, and defending World Champions, Spain. Special matches to mark the 100-year anniversary will also take place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. It will be the first World Cup with matches across three continents.

For Spain and Andorra, all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be available to stream. In addition to full match coverage, this will include pre-match, halftime, and post-game shows tailored for Spanish audiences. It also includes a daily round-up show on match days and programming in the build-up to the tournament.

Under the agreement, all of Spain’s matches will remain accessible via the national free-to-air broadcaster. On days when the national team isn’t playing, audiences can still watch at least one match for free. Furthermore, as the tournament reaches its conclusion, both semi-finals and the World Cup final will be available on free television. Additional details on Netflix’s partnership with a free-to-air provider for select matches will be shared closer to the tournament.

The deal further expands Netflix’s growing relationship with FIFA. Netflix also holds broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 in the U.S. and Canada. “Few events unite people like the World Cup. I was in the stands this year as Spain lifted the trophy and witnessed the passion, the pride, the stories – they all become part of a nation’s culture and are remembered for generations.

Acknowledging Spain’s role as a 2030 host nation, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria shared her enthusiasm for delivering the games directly to local fans:

With Spain set to host in 2030, we’re thrilled to bring every match to fans across Spain and Andorra on Netflix. For Spanish football fans, welcoming the world as reigning champions on Netflix will make this a moment unlike any other. And, our expanding partnership with FIFA, including the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031 for the U.S. and Canada, reflects our continued commitment to bringing fans closer to the world’s biggest sports moments.

Echoing this sentiment, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström emphasized the shared goal of making the tournament as accessible as possible.

We are pleased to build on our partnership with Netflix as we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2030. This will be a special edition of the tournament, and we look forward to working together to bring it to fans across Spain and Andorra. Our shared ambition is to bring fans closer to the game and enable as many people as possible to share in the excitement of the competition.

The agreement builds on Netflix’s growing slate of premium live sports programming worldwide, spanning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031, NFL games and events, MLB, WWE, and some of the biggest fights in boxing and MMA.

Will you be excited to watch the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra? Let us know in the comments below!