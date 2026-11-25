2026 is the biggest year for the NFL on Netflix yet. Heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, the second live game of the year is a Thanksgiving Eve showdown between NFC’s Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. We’ve put together a quintessential Q&A/FAQ with everything you need to know about the game, including the start time, halftime show, and who will be in the studio and commentary booth.

For the first time in NFL history, a game is being played on Thanksgiving Eve. Netflix holds the rights to stream Thanksgiving Eve games live through 2029, kicking off a brand-new holiday tradition. The inaugural matchup takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, as the Rams host NFC rival the Green Bay Packers.

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What time is the NFL Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix? When does the pre-show start?

Netflix’s live coverage begins at 6:00 PM EST (3:00 PM PST), with kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers following at 8:15 PM EST (5:15 PM PST).

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What time will U2 be live on Netflix?

The halftime performance is confirmed to be legendary rock band U2, but like with every halftime performance, there is no definitive start time, as the show begins whenever the second quarter ends.

With kickoff at 8:15 PM EST (5:15 PM PST) and the first half of an NFL game typically taking around 90 minutes, we’re expecting U2 to take the stage at roughly 9:45 PM EST (6:45 PM PST). If the first half runs long thanks to penalties, reviews, or injury stoppages, that could slip closer to 10:00 PM EST, so we’d recommend tuning in by 9:30 PM EST to be safe. For those watching in the UK, that means U2 will be on at around 2:45 AM GMT on Thursday morning.

Can you set a reminder on Netflix?

Certainly! If you head to the Netflix app or website (Link for the game here), you can select the “Remind Me” box, but depending on how you’ve set up your notifications, the reminder may appear on your phone as a WhatsApp message. For most subscribers, you will receive an in-app notification on your mobile device, and when you open Netflix, the event will be at the forefront when it’s loaded.

Elle Duncan of Netflix Sports will lead the pregame, halftime, and postgame studio coverage of the game. Joining her in the studio are Michael Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl-winning wide receiver and host of The White House podcast; Nick Foles, former Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl MVP quarterback; and Clay Matthews III, former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-winning and six-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

For in-game coverage, Sports Emmy winner Noah Eagle is confirmed for play-by-play, joined by former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker and 2026 Hall of Fame inductee Luke Kuechly as the booth analyst.

Handling the sideline reporting duties are award-winning duo Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, with former NFL official Terry McAulay as rules analyst.

Will Netflix show ads during the game? Is it available on your ad-tier subscription?

As you’d usually expect from an NFL game, there will be advertisements throughout the day in between plays and during the pre-show.

The game is also available on every Netflix tier, including the ad-supported tier.

Is the NFL Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix available on all devices?

Most newer devices feature the live option introduced in the Windows app over the summer. You can watch it on the official Netflix mobile app or on most connected TVs and devices. If you’re using a mobile device, you need Android 7 or up or iOS 17 or up.

According to the official Netflix help docs, two major devices you won’t be able to watch the fight on are the Chromecast 1st-3rd Generation and Ultra, and the PlayStation 3 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will stream the game without problem).

Once again, Netflix will be offering Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, and Spanish (Latin America) options for subscribers.

Netflix has confirmed the non-English language commentary teams below:

Portuguese Team

Luís Felipe Freitas, Brazilian Portuguese language play-by-play

Raphão Martins, Brazilian Portuguese color commentator

French Team

Samyr Hamoudi, French-language play-by-play

Philippe Gardent, French-language color commentator

German Team

Flo Hauser, German-language play-by-play

Dominik Eberle, German-language color commentator

Spanish Team

Enrique Garay, LATAM Spanish play-by-play

Raúl Allegre, LATAM Spanish color commentator

Will there be trailers and announcements for any Netflix Originals?

We have no confirmation of any announcements or trailers, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least some new trailers for what’s coming next month but more likely promotion for The Mosquito Bowl which dropped today and The Hunting Wives S2 which drops tomorrow on Thanksgiving.

We’d expect the bulk of any exciting new trailers and announcements to be saved for the NFL Christmas Game Day.

Can you rewatch a game after it ends?

Sadly, the game will not be available as a VOD afterward. Unlike how Netflix has previously showcased live events, such as WWE and Boxing, which are available as VODs after the fact, the NFL Thanksgiving Game will only be available to stream for three hours after the game concludes in the US. As for international audiences, the game will be available for only 24 hours.

The U2 halftime performance will likely be available on YouTube, as we’ve seen with Beyoncé and Mariah Carey’s halftime performances from the 2025 Christmas Games.

Are there any other ways to watch the games live other than on Netflix?

The game will be available locally for Los Angeles Rams fans on KNBC (Los Angeles); for Green Bay Packers fans, it will air on free-to-air television on NBC26 (WGBA); and in the Milwaukee market, it will air on TMJ4 (WTMJ). It will also be available on mobile devices with NFL+.

Following the games on Netflix, highlights will be available on social media platforms, including YouTube, and full replays will be available in the NFL app. Outside the US, replays will be available on NFL Game Pass, including through platforms like DAZN in the UK.

NBC Sports is producing the game for Netflix, while NFL Media produces the pre-, post-, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game.

Are you looking forward to watching the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!