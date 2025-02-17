The Most Anticipated Netflix Movies of 2025 (According To IMDb)

With Next on Netflix 2025 out of the way, we have a pretty solid list of the majority of the biggest movies destined to be released over the next year. Given the marketing push for their movie and TV lineup, we thought we’d check in with IMDb to see what upcoming titles have the most hype (or, more specifically, inbound traffic on IMDb) to see what the 8 most anticipated movies of 2025 are.

While these reflect your most anticipated, our list is slightly different. You can find my personal most anticipated list here, which does indeed include many on this list, albeit in a very different order. You can find Netflix’s entire 2025 slate lineup here.

Note: IMDb MovieMETER ratings are correct as of February 17th, 2025.

Before we get into the top seven titles, let’s quickly run through numbers 8 through 13 (note: only movies confirmed for 2025 are featured):

13. Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House Thriller

12. Tyler Perry’s Madea Destination Wedding

11. The Woman in Cabin 10

10. Jay Kelly

9. Plankton: The Movie

8. Peaky Blinders Movie

7 Fear Street: Prom Queen

Arriving on Netflix a few years after the Fear Street trilogy surprised and delighted audiences back in 2021, this standalone feature film is set to drop this Summer. The movie features an all-new cast, all-new plot and a new writer and director duo.

What can you expect from this new entry in the horror world based on the classic R.L. Stine novels? Here’s the official synopsis: “Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

6 RIP

If I had to revise my most anticipated movie list, I’d 100% be putting RIP, the new action movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, right at the top of the list. We got our first look at the Next on Netflix event including the image seen above and a first look trailer that’s yet to be released to the public. It’s a blend of Bad Boys meets The Town meets Sons of Anarchy, and it looks epic.

Joe Carnahan directs the story that’s about a group of cops from Miami who land one of their biggest scores ever which opens up a can of worms.

5 The Old Guard 2

If you did this type of list for any other distributor like Disney or Warner Bros., the list would be dominated by sequels and reboots. While Netflix has a few it speaks numbers that the only numbered sequel on this list is The Old Guard. This movie has been a regular in our IMDb most anticipated lists mainly because people are wondering where the heck it is but 2025 is the year. Arriving on Netflix in July of this year, it’s now been five years after the original (!), so it’s safe to say this Charlize Theron action movie has been a long time coming.

4 The Thursday Murder Club

Chris Columbus returns to Netflix for his second movie following The Christmas Chronicles‘ second installment, released in 2020. He’s teaming with Amblin Entertainment, who were behind Netflix’s 2024 hit Carry-On, for a very British adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling novel. Headlined by a stellar cast including Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Ackie, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, and Richard E. Grant, amongst many others, the plot revolves around four retirees who have nothing but time on their hands and fill that time on Thursdays solving fictional murders. On one particular Thursday, however, they find themselves investigating an actual murder.

We got a behind-the-scenes clip of the movie at Next on Netflix (yet to be released to the public) that demonstrates the movie will have plenty of humor and is light-hearted. Once again, a great cast and some top talent behind the movie is undoubtedly keeping interest high here.

3 Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man, also known as Knives Out 3, is the second of a two-movie deal that Netflix struck with Rian Johnson after the first surprised all in theaters. Glass Onion made waves on Netflix back in 2022 and now three years on, the third installment is on the way with Daniel Craig on the case of a new murder mystery.

Once again, a big cast is undoubtedly keeping this movie high up in the IMDb charts, with Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and Glenn Close amongst the confirmed cast.

2 Happy Gilmore 2

Over the past six months, there’s been a steady drumbeat of news and hype building for Happy Gilmore’s long-awaited sequel coming out 30 years after the original. Destined for Netflix exclusively, Happy Gilmore will be returning as the raging hockey player turned golf pro with plenty of familiar faces returning from the original, including the addition of many, many cameos and new faces.

Kyle Newacheck is directing the sequel, but the plot of the film is still very much under wraps.

1 Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has dominated the IMDb list for the past six months now and to no surprise, it’s still topping the most anticipated list post-Next on Netflix. It’s been a lifelong dream of GDT, a self-confessed obsessive with Mary Shelley’s tale, to bring to life the story of Frankenstein, and it’ll finally hit our screens this November.

What makes this the most anticipated 2025 movie? Easy, the incredible cast. Oscar Isaac plays Dr. Victor Frankenstein with a supporting cast that includes Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz, and many more recognizable names and faces.

The trailer that debuted to attendees of Next on Netflix has yet to be released (we only got the new image that’s viewable above), but when you do get to see it, you’ll get to see that you’re in for a visual treat. It’s not going to be for everyone’s tastes, as I’d compare it to an A24 horror rather than your traditional studio one, but I’m excited to learn more.