‘Carry-On’ Makes Biggest Movie Debut of 2024 & ‘La Palma’ Breaks A Netflix Record – Top 10 Report

It’s time for another top 10 report diving deep into all the new viewing figures from the past seven days. It was a predominantly positive week for Netflix, with a few titles racking up huge numbers, although some disappointments were sprinkled in. Here are all the big stories from this week’s top 10s for the week ending December 15th, 2024.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from December 9th, 2024 to December 15th, 2024, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Carry-On

It’s an explosive start for the action film Carry-On starring Taron Egerton. The solid and efficient movie starts with 42M CVEs, making it the 8th-best debut for a Netflix film released on a Friday since June 2021, ahead of Leave the World Behind, which had the same release slot last year. Based on past trends, the film could end its 91-day run with between 132 and 144 million CVEs, placing it either in 5th position or just outside the Top 10, as that’s also a possibility…

2. Disaster Holiday

The Christmas comedy Disaster Holiday comes from South Africa. It’s more than the decent debut of 6M CVEs in 3 days, making it the second-best launch for an African Netflix film this year.

3. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is a true star, and it’s even more evident when looking at the numbers for the debut of his special, which peaked at 8.2M CVEs in 6 days. This marks the best launch for a special released on a Tuesday this year.

4. No Good Deed

It’s a bit more challenging for the series No Good Deed, starring Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, which debuts with 6M CVEs. While this puts it in a relatively favorable zone for renewal, given the show’s modest budget, it’s still borderline, so I’m not entirely confident in my prediction.

5. Kings of Tupelo

A flop is a flop! The true crime series The Kings of Tupelo completely bombs in its first 5 days, earning the worst debut for a true crime docuseries this year with only 1.8M EVCs. These are no kings.

6. One Hundred Years of Solitude

It’s a decent start for the Colombian series adapted from Gabriel García Márquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude, a major production for Netflix in Latin America, with 3.6M CVEs in its first 5 days and the third best launch of the year for a new Latin american series. It also currently boasts an impressive 8.6/10 rating on IMDb and a second part is set to arrive in the coming months. That’s prestige international TV if there ever was one

7. La Palma

A true queen of a series, the Norwegian disaster miniseries La Palma has shattered the record for the best debut of an international series released on a Thursday, with 13.1M CVEs in its first 4 days—far ahead of 1899 and Dear Child. Between this, Under Paris, Troll, and others bring on more disaster series and films—that’s what Netflix subs want!

8. 1992

Lastly, it’s a tough start for 1992, the new series from Alex de la Iglesia, which debuted with a relatively weak 2.3M CVEs in its first 3 days. However, the series appears to be picking up steam during its first full week, so it could see decent growth next week.

That’s all for this week; feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.