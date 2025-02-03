Tyler Perry Sets Five New Netflix Releases for 2025 Including New Madea and Return of ‘Beauty in Black’

Producer, director, actor and writer Tyler Perry is without a doubt one of the busiest people that has a partnership with Netflix, with an enormous amount of projects already released and available and many more in the pipeline. The year 2025 will be no exception. As part of the Next on Netflix 2025 reveals, the streamer revealed that he has five projects lined up for the streamer and no doubt plenty more in development.

In addition to working with Netflix, Perry also works with Prime Video on multiple projects, one of which is Joy Ridge, a new film currently in production. In addition to producing projects like Sister Act 3. One project we also heard Perry was working on for Netflix was Joe’s College Road Trip, although that’s not been confirmed for a 2025 release.

Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2)

Netflix release date: March 6, 2025

The first project on our list is the second part of Beauty in Black, which follows two women leading very different lives. According to the official Netflix logline, here’s what we can expect from part 2: “While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.” The first eight episodes were released on Netflix back in October 2024.

Beauty in Black was written and directed by Tyler Perry himself, and part 2 will be released on March 6, 2025.

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Netflix release date: 2025

Next up, we have the next installment in Tyler Perry’s long-running Madea franchise. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Madea’s Destination Wedding includes a returning and new cast of Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, and Xavier Smalls.

Netflix’s Madea’s Destination Wedding doesn’t have a release date yet, but it was filmed last year.

R&B

Netflix release date: 2025

Next up is a movie called R&B, although unlike other projects on our list, Tyler Perry is only producing here. The directing was done by Alanna Brown, making her directing debut. Michael Elliot (Just Wright) & Cory Tynan (Earth: Final Conflict) wrote the script. It comes as part of new faith initiative from Netflix.

R&B is a contemporary version of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and, in the process, finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.

The movie’s cast includes Serayah McNeill, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Christopher Broughton, Yung Joc.

Straw

Netflix release date: 2025

Next up on our list is once again a production written and directed by Tyler Perry himself. This one is a film called Straw, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, and Rockmond Dunbar. The official logline for Straw reads:

“A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.”

Netflix’s Straw doesn’t have a concrete release date other than 2025.

She the People

Netflix release date: 2025

Lastly, a new series was created, directed and written by Tyler Perry himself. This one is called She’s the People and stars Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton. Here’s the logline for She’s the People:

“Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

As with most other entries on our list, we only know that She’s the People will be released on Netflix in 2025.

