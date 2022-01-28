Horror Movies & Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix has a huge collection of horror movies and TV shows with plenty more on the way. Finding out about upcoming Netflix projects is often a chore so we’re here to guide you through our most anticipated horror projects coming soon to Netflix.

We’re going to split this preview up into upcoming movies and shows and we’ll walk you through our top 3 anticipated and then run through a list of other titles in a list type format with a brief overview of each project.

Horror Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

For more movies coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond check out our comprehensive preview here.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

A collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse Productions will see the two companies (who both have a long and tenured history in the horror space) bring to life the Stephen King novel.

Filming took place in the latter half of 2021 and wrapped just before Christmas. That should mean the new movie touches down just in time for Halloween 2022.

Among the cast assembled for the Netflix horror is Donald Sutherland, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, and Jaeden Martell.

The Pale Blue Eye

A huge ensemble cast has been assembled for this gothic crime horror movie that’s coming from Cross Creek Pictures and Le Grisbi Productions.

Christian Bale is set to lead the cast but the movie will also see Harry Melling and Gillian Anderson starring.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A veteran detective at West Point in the 1830s attempts to solve a series of murders, assisted by a young cadet who will grow up to be author Edgar Allan Poe.”

The Unsound

Coming to Netflix as part of the Boom Studios! output deal is The Unsound which is based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn.

David F. Samberg who has worked on various horror movies including Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation will be in the director’s chair. The premise of the movie is what truly gets us excited, however.

Here’s what the novel is about which hopefully will be beautifully translated to on-screen:

“Ashli’s first day as a nurse at Saint Cascia Psychiatric Hospital turns into a nightmare as a bloody riot sends her fleeing into the bowels of the hospital. Her descent takes her to a hellish world populated by lunatics and monsters, cloaked in a secret history of black magic and heinous scientific experiments.”

Now let’s run through some of the other major horror movies Netflix is currently developing.

Bird Box Spanish Spin-off – Following Netflix’s 2018 hit Sandra Bullock movie, the Spanish spin-off for Bird Box is the first of many that will expand the universe.

– Following Netflix’s 2018 hit Sandra Bullock movie, the Spanish spin-off for Bird Box is the first of many that will expand the universe. Curs>R (2020) – Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield will headline this horror thriller about a broke student playing a 1980s survival game and rather than playing for money like she first thought, eventually realises she’s playing with her life.

(2020) – Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield will headline this horror thriller about a broke student playing a 1980s survival game and rather than playing for money like she first thought, eventually realises she’s playing with her life. Death Note 2 – A sequel was ordered several years that would continue the anime adaptation that first kicked off in 2017. Development has been slow so it’s unclear when this title will come to Netflix.

– A sequel was ordered several years that would continue the anime adaptation that first kicked off in 2017. Development has been slow so it’s unclear when this title will come to Netflix. Every House is Haunted – This horror movie is being produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Corin Hardy. It adapts the horror short story by The House on Ashley Avenue by Ian Rogers.

– This horror movie is being produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Corin Hardy. It adapts the horror short story by The House on Ashley Avenue by Ian Rogers. Lee Daniels Untitled Exorcism Movie – In early 2022, Netflix acquired the rights which cost Netflix up to 7 figures. The story surrounds Latoya Ammons and her family who have all been victims of a demonic possession. Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close to star.

– In early 2022, Netflix acquired the rights which cost Netflix up to 7 figures. The story surrounds Latoya Ammons and her family who have all been victims of a demonic possession. Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close to star. My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment is producing this horror for Netflix. It comes from writer-duo Harrison and Matt Query and focuses on a young couple moving into a secluded ranch.

Pinocchio (2022) – Although more of a fantasy movie, the plotline suggests this is going to be a much “darker” and “twisted” retelling of the classic 1883 novel. It’s a stop-motion animation project with Guillermo del Toro spearheading as writer, director and executive producer.

Selfie – Based on the short film of the same name, this feature-length movie will expand on the themes covered in the short filming looking into the horrors of body image.

– Based on the short film of the same name, this feature-length movie will expand on the themes covered in the short filming looking into the horrors of body image. The Hills Have Your Eyes For You – Eli Craig will direct this romantic horror-comedy.

– Eli Craig will direct this romantic horror-comedy. Uprising – Another 21 Laps Entertainment horror project here based on the Raymon Villareal novel which sees a global viral outbreak turning everyone into vampires.

– Another 21 Laps Entertainment horror project here based on the Raymon Villareal novel which sees a global viral outbreak turning everyone into vampires. We Have a Ghost – Christopher Landon directs this family horror about a friendly and seemingly harmless ghost who becomes famous online.

– Christopher Landon directs this family horror about a friendly and seemingly harmless ghost who becomes famous online. White Noise (2022) – Directed by Noah Baumbach, this movie is primarily a comedy but does delve into horror elements. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Sam Nivola are set to star.

Horror Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

1899

You’ll see us constantly feature 1899 among our most anticipated releases coming up on Netflix and thankfully, we get to include it again here.

Helmed by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of Netflix’s incredible series, Dark, this new horror series is due to release in 2022.

Here’s what we know so far about the series so far:

“Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro is perhaps one of the biggest names in the horror genre and he’s currently working on a new series for Netflix that’s set to be 8 episodes of pure horror.

Among the cast currently expected to appear in the show includes Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln, and Essie Davis.

We’ve got a huge ongoing preview compiling all the episodes and cast members we know about so far regarding Cabinet of Curiosities so check that out.

The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan currently has a number of upcoming horror projects coming to Netflix but we’re going to highlight the one that should be coming out first which is The Midnight Club.

The series adapts the Christopher Pike YA novel of the same name (and others) and follows a group of terminally ill residing in a hospice who meet each night to tell scary stories.

Now let’s move into the other horror series headed to Netflix:

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – A horror anime series set in the Zack Snyder Army of the Dead universe.

– A horror anime series set in the Zack Snyder Army of the Dead universe. Cuckoo Song – A gripping British horror story about two warring sisters who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong, and with it mend their grief-stricken family. Based on the novel by Frances Hardinge.

– A gripping British horror story about two warring sisters who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong, and with it mend their grief-stricken family. Based on the novel by Frances Hardinge. Dead End: Paranormal Park – Although this is designed as a kids animation series and not labeled as horror anywhere it is based on horror-comedy graphic novels by Hamish Steele.

Exception – Anime series set in the near future from director Hirotaka Adachi.

– Anime series set in the near future from director Hirotaka Adachi. First Kill – A young adult vampire sires based on a short story by Victoria Schwab. Follows a teenage vampire Juliette who must make her first kill to take her place within a powerful vampire family.

– A young adult vampire sires based on a short story by Victoria Schwab. Follows a teenage vampire Juliette who must make her first kill to take her place within a powerful vampire family. Locke and Key (Season 3) – Another season of the supernatural horror series

– Another season of the supernatural horror series Red Rose – A British-produced horror series about a group of teenagers falling down a rabbit hole of downloading the infamous Red Rose app which brings horrors into their lives. Produced by the BBC and will be released exclusively on Netflix outside the United Kingdom.

– A British-produced horror series about a group of teenagers falling down a rabbit hole of downloading the infamous Red Rose app which brings horrors into their lives. Produced by the BBC and will be released exclusively on Netflix outside the United Kingdom. Resident Evil – A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise known for its horror. The series picks up three decades after the discovery of the T-virus. Lance Reddick stars.

– A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise known for its horror. The series picks up three decades after the discovery of the T-virus. Lance Reddick stars. Something is Killing the Children – Mike Flanagan is set to adapt the incredible comic series from James Tynion IV. Follows a teen survivor in a town that’s full of monsters.

– Mike Flanagan is set to adapt the incredible comic series from James Tynion IV. Follows a teen survivor in a town that’s full of monsters. Stranger Things (Season 4) – Coming to Netflix in the summer of 2022, it’s been stated that Stranger Things will continue to amp up the horror aspects going into its fourth season so we’re going to include it here.

– Coming to Netflix in the summer of 2022, it’s been stated that Stranger Things will continue to amp up the horror aspects going into its fourth season so we’re going to include it here. The Fall of the House of Usher – Mike Flanagan is behind this adaptation of the classic novel.

– Mike Flanagan is behind this adaptation of the classic novel. The Murders of Molly Southbourne – Honey Ross and Tade Thompson are writing this horror series about a young woman who is able to replicate herself using blood.

The Watcher (Limited Series) – Ryan Murphy is producing this horror thriller series where a couple moves into their dream home and starts receiving harassing notes.

– Ryan Murphy is producing this horror thriller series where a couple moves into their dream home and starts receiving harassing notes. Wednesday – Based in The Addams Family franchise, this MGM Television series will see Jenna Ortega take on the role as Wednesday Addams.

What horror projects are you looking forward to watching on Netflix over the next few years? Let us know in the comments.