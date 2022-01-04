Boom! Studios Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix and Boom! Studios are working on at least half a dozen TV and movie projects as of early 2022. Below, we’ll walk you through every single Boom! Studios comic adaptation coming soon to Netflix.

First established in 2005, Boom! Studios based out of Los Angeles is a comic book and graphic novel publisher who has produced dozens of original works and works that they’ve licensed.

In April 2020, the studio notably partnered with Netflix under a first-look deal.

We’re now coming up to two years since that deal was struck so let’s take a look at what’s coming up.

Every Boom! Studios Netflix Project in Development

The Killer

Coming to Netflix in 2022

One of the first projects we’re expecting out of the new Boom! Studios deal will be The Killer which is being directed by Oscar-winning director, David Fincher.

Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, the globe-trotting movie sees an assassin being to grow a conscience and question his work.

Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender are currently attached to star.

The comic series is also getting an expansion with a new entry The Killer: Affairs of the State.

Something is Killing the Children

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are on board to adapt this excellent comic series by James Tynion IV. The duo are known for their other major horror adaptations including The Haunting series and Midnight Mass.

The horror series follows a teenager surviving in a town plagued by monsters that eat children, and a mysterious young woman who would mince monsters.

BRZRKR

Coming to Netflix with both a live-action adaptation and an anime.

Keanu Reeves is the main draw behind this upcoming action drama that follows an immortal warrior called Bezerker who fights over the course of 80,000 years. As mentioned, an anime project is also in development too.

The comic comes from Matt Kindt and Keanu who crowdfunded the project initially and since gone on to sell over half a million copies.

No director has been attached to the live-action project as of yet.

The Unsound

Netflix first announced The Unsound back in November 2019 but now over two years later, it’s unclear what stage of development the title is in as of January 2022.

David F. Sandberg was attached as the director of the horror movie who is known for the likes of Shazam! and Lights Out.

The story is based on the comic series by Cullen Bunn and follows a psychiatrist who returns to the insane asylum where her mother once worked as a patient.

Last Sons of America

Peter Dinklage will headline this comedy sci-fi adaptation of the graphic novel produced by Philip Kennedy Johnson and Matthew Dow Smith.

Josh Mond is on board to direct and adapt the works with 6th & Idaho Productions serving as the production company behind the project.

The movie is based around brothers working as adoption agents in a world where most people are infertile and therefore, children are rare.

Mech Cadets

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Adapting the Mech Cadet Yu comic series from writer Greg Pak and art by Takeshi Miyazawa, this new animated series is being helmed by Polygon Pictures.

The series is set 50-years in the future and is about a janitor who is desperate to become a pilot of giant robots who came to Earth to help us defend the planet from aliens.

Polygon Pictures have worked on a number of Netflix projects previously including Godzilla anime entries, 2017’s Blame! and Knights of Sidonia.

Rumored Projects & more

Mouse Guard was a project Boom! Studios were working with 6th & Idaho Productions for 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger. While the project has been canned at Fox, it has been rumored (with some supporting evidence) that it could be headed to Netflix but for the moment, no confirmation.

Lumberjanes while rumored to head to Netflix eventually landed at HBO Max. Sticking with HBO Max, they’re also going to be adapting Misfit City.

Other projects seemingly gone by the wayside includes:

Bolivar was originally tied to Fox and 21 Laps Entertainment but no new details on its future.

Curse first optioned back in 2018 with Blumhouse Productions

Goldie Vance was too originally at 20th Century Fox with Rashida Jones directing.

Hacktivist was originally due to head to The CW that would adapt the Alyssa Milano 2014 graphic novel.

Anonymous Content was originally set to adapt Imagine Agents for 20th Century Fox with Michael Keaton attached.

Lex Anastasia was originally due to headline a drama series for Fox called Talent.

Tidying up, BOOM! Studios have also worked with Netflix in the other direction whereby it adapts Netflix shows into graphic novel tie-ins.

The most notable in its history was back in 2019 when Boom! Studios released a twelve-issue comic book based on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. They’ve also produced a graphic novel for Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer.

