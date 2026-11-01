Netflix’s 2026 & 2027 Spanish Movie Slate: All Upcoming Films & First Looks

As the platform is doubling up on its production for its 2026 and 2027 line-up, here is everything to look forward to, featuring many A-list talents and intriguing pitches.

This is the second piece we’ve published looking at Netflix’s upcoming slate of Spanish titles for 2026 and beyond. You can find our list of new and returning Spanish-language series coming up here.

Proxies/En Nombre de Otro (December 11th)

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Director: Oriol Paulo

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Writers : Oriol Paulo, Guillem Clua

Cast: Eduard Fernández, Mario Casas, Blanca Suárez, Nicolás Francella, and Alexandra Jiménez

Announced earlier this year, few updates have been made on this new project from award-winning director Oriol Paulo, who had made miniseries The Innocent for the streamer back in 2021, and thriller/horror series Last Night At Tremore Beach in 2024. According to the logline, the movie tells the story of “of how, on Christmas Eve morning, a man walks into a police station and confesses to killing two or three people. Yet, behind his confession lies a question that is harder to answer: why he has decided to turn himself in now, and what he hopes to achieve with his confession. From that point on, his story soon becomes linked to another seemingly closed case, one that defies all logic.” Shot last fall around Tarragona until April 2026, the shoot is said to involve a general power outage, similar to what took place in the spring of 2025 over the country. The cast is full of Netflix series regulars: Cable Girls star Blanca Suárez, Mano de Hierro star Eduard Fernández (who also acted in a previous Oriol Paulo movie), and Mario Casas, who fronted the miniseries The Innocent. You can find our full preview here.

El Niño/The Child (November 27th)

Genre: Drama

Director, Writer: Mariano Barroso

Cast: Belén Cuesta, Karra Elejalde, Raquel Ferri

An emotional hook and a familiar face to Netflix fans in Belén Cuesta are sure to draw in some attention to the upcoming drama based on Fernando Aramburu’s novel, El Niño. Based on a real-life tragedy that occurred in 1980, the movie will tell the story of “ Mariaje (Belén Cuesta) and Nicasio (Karra Elejalde), the mother and grandfather of one of the children who died in the gas explosion in a town in Vizcaya.” The official synopsis adds: “Our protagonists refuse to accept the tragedy. In a journey of discovery and resilience, full of unexpected emotions, Mariaje and Nicasio search for—and find—their own unique way to overcome their loss.” The movie will have limited theatrical release in the US and select other territories on November 13th. You can find more details in our movie preview.

Untitled Loving Adults Remake

Genre : thriller

Director : Fernando Izquierdo

Writer : Carlos López

Cast : Hugo Silva, Leonor Watling, Esther Acebo, Gorka Otxoa, Pau Luna, Elisabet Gelabert, and Íñigo Azpitarte

That project has been announced in December of 2025, while the shoot had already wrapped in the Barcelona area. Given the timing, we expect a premiere very soon, either in late 2026 or very early 2027. Based on sleeper Danish Netflix original movie Loving Adults, released in August of 2022, the movie boasts top talent, including Hugo Silva, one of the leads in El Ministerio Del Tiempo, alongside Leonor Watling (Unauthorized Living). Their characters form two parts of a deadly love triangle with Esther Acebo, who will play Blanca, “where loyalty and betrayal collide”. The movie will also have a special guest appearance by Karra Elejalde, who was seen this year in both The Child and as part of the ensemble for Collision Course.

El acercamiento de la mujer cactus y el hombre globo (The Coming Together of the Cactus Woman and the Balloon Man)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Kike Maillo

Cast: Macarena García, Carlos Cuevas, Eva Llorach, Santiago Korovsky, Silma López

Yet another book-to-screen adaptation for a best-selling book by author David Martínez Álvarez, also known as Rayden, this highly unconventional rom-com pits together a cynical florist that has believed love is ephemeral, and a bicycle courier always on the move. These opposites will attract (or crash) in the streets of Madrid and initiate a whirlwind of misunderstandings and a case of borrowed identity for Ciro. The star power makes it one to watch, with Macarena García having been a part of award-winning and high-profile projects such as Blancanieves and Movistar+ miniseries La Mesías. Meanwhile, Carlos Cuevas has been seen in miniseries Someone Has To Die, released on Netflix in 2020. But more importantly, it comes from director Kike Maillo, whose Dos Tumbas (Two Graves) quickly placed in the Global Top 10s upon release in the summer of 2025. You can find our preview on the original movie here.

Rata

Genre : Comedy

Director : Oriol Pérez Alcaraz

Writers : Eric Navarro and Natalia Durán

Cast : Paco León, Alicia Falcó, Miren Ibarguren

In yet another remake, this comedy will adapt hit French comedy Radin, that was starring Dany Boon, himself a Netflix staple, with a new series from him slated to release in 2027. Character actor Paco León (La Casa De Las Flores) plays Federico, a man with a strong tendency for cheapness and penny-pinching, whose daughter he never knew he had (Alicia Falcó, recently the lead in The Map Of Longing) shows up one day. Determined to wreck his saving system, she will try to set him up with Valentina (Miren Ibarguren). The shoot has begun in Mid-October 2026, under the supervision of award-winning company Fasten Films, who gets its first Netflix project. It won’t reach screens until 2028.

La Regenta

Genre : Period drama

Director : Mar Coll

Writers : Mar Coll, Anna R. Costa and Diego Vega

Cast : Ester Expósito, Vito Sanz, Oriol Pla, Borja Luna, Clara Ingold, Carlos González, Ana Torrent, Itsaso Arana and Gonzalo de Castro

Published in the late 19th century by writer Leopoldo Alas under the alias Clarín, novel La Regenta, under heavy controversy at the time, eventually became one of the most acclaimed Spanish literary works of all time. In October of 2026, a new contemporary, personal reimagining by Catalan director Mar Coll was announced. It will star, in the lead role of Ana, Ester Expósito who pursues her collaboration with Netflix after Élite. Per the logline :

Ana Ozores, la Regenta, lives a comfortable but empty marriage with Víctor Quintanar in the stifling city of Vetusta, where everything is known and everything is judged. Beautiful and unfulfilled, Ana searches for a meaning in her life that her surroundings won’t allow her to reach. Without intending to, she becomes the center of two opposing obsessions. What begins as a private crisis becomes a silent struggle between desire, faith and social power, where Ana’s every move is watched, judged and used by those around her.

Playing Ana’s husband Victor will be Vito Sanz, seen as Nano Parker in the short-lived Billionaires Bunker in 2025. The cast also features award-winning actor Oriol Pla as Magistral Fermín de Pas, while Borja Luna (Cable Girls, Respira) will play Álvaro Mesía. This adaptation, the third on screen in over a century, will focus on “the loneliness and heartbreak of this regent’s wife, who tirelessly longs for to give meaning to her life, a more real life”, according to director Mar Coll. It is safe to say it won’t be ready until 2028.

La Cuidadora

Genre: Mystery thriller

Director: Álex De La Iglesia

Cast: Carmen Maura, Blanca Suárez, Marta Hazas, Asier Etxeandia, David Comrie

Over a three-decade career, Álex De La Iglesia has enjoyed international recognition and a filmography that has happily crossed between genres. He began his collaboration with Netflix on the miniseries 1992, and will come back to the platform next year with this project, which was shot from early June to late July on 35mm film in Madrid. It will be his fourth movie with renowned actress Carmen Maura, starring opposite just as famous actress Blanca Suárez. The latter will be playing an almost-miraculous, angelic, and competent carekeeper being brought in to look after Maura’s character (also named Carmen) after a domestic accident, and at the end of a long search by her daughter Lourdes. But Blanca is hiding a secret that will change Carmen’s life forever.

Untitled Poli Díaz Boxing Biopic

Genre: Biopic, Drama, Sport

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Cast: Miguel Herrán

Money Heist star Miguel Herrán will headline a brand-new boxing film for Netflix, which tells the undertold story of boxing legend Policarpo “Poli” Díaz, also known as the Colt from Vallecas. Filming began on the production in October 2025 in Madrid and Segovia. The story takes you back to his time as a child living amongst poverty and domestic violence, and rising up the boxing ladder to become a legend throughout the 1980s.

Do you have a project that is more anticipated out of all of the Netflix Spain line-up? Let us know in the comment section!