What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2021

It’s time to take an early look at what’s heading to Netflix in the US throughout June 2021. Below, we’ll list every new show and movie set to arrive on Netflix throughout the month. Keep it bookmarked as we’ll be updating every few days as and when we learn of new titles scheduled.

This list will grow over time as and when we learn of more of the TV shows and movies scheduled for June 2021. Netflix themselves also releases a list of their own a little later in the month.

This month, we’re also going to include country flags for non-English language titles – let us know if you like this feature in the comments down below.

Want to just see the Netflix Originals coming in June? We’ve got a separate post just for those. Missed any of the May 2021 additions?

Now let’s dig into what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout June 2021.

Expected in June TBD

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N – New episodes expected weekly from mid-June.

– New episodes expected weekly from mid-June. Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – Every episode of the 90s Jerry Seinfeld comedy sitcom in beautiful 4K – should arrive on June 25th but not confirmed.

– Every episode of the 90s Jerry Seinfeld comedy sitcom in beautiful 4K – should arrive on June 25th but not confirmed. Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

– Anime series based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui. Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Return of the dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2) – Nickelodeon pre-school series.

– Nickelodeon pre-school series. Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Independent documentary from Peter Galison about the quest to capture the first image of a black hole.

Flipped (2010) – Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other.

– Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other. Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen) – Stage performances from Japan.

– Stage performances from Japan. Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N – New animated kids special set in the Super Monsters universe.

– New animated kids special set in the Super Monsters universe. Welcome Home (2018) – Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowki star in this thriller about a couple spending a weekend at a holiday home in Italy but find the homeowner has sinister plans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

2 Hearts (2020) – Romance movie about two couples coming together with a hidden connection.

Alone (Season 7) – Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic.

– Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic. Carnaval (2021) N – Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends.

– Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends. Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series where Appa and Umma are struggling with a medical diagnosis and Janet moves home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Alan Saldana: Locked Up (2021) N – Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico.

– Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico. Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N – Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama.

– Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) N – A young girl aspires to be a dancer and gets her big break at a drag show.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N – Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title.

– Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title. Summertime (Season 2) N – A return for the Italian soap where it’s summer again and we see how the relationships formed in season 1 land a year later.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N – David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse.

– David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse. Human: The World Within (Season 1) – PBS docu-series looking into personal stories of how amazing the human body is.

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer.

– Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer. Sweet & Sour (2021) N – Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work.

– Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N – African comedy.

– African comedy. Xtreme (2021) N – A violent and fast paced action thriller about a retired hitman taking revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N – Documentary on cats. That’s all you need to know.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Awake (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep.

– Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep. Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N – Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best fried food.

– Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best fried food. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – The second and final (?) season of the Bad Boys spinoff series that first debuted on Spectrum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Camellia Sisters (2020) – Vietnemese feature film following three royal sisters.

– Vietnemese feature film following three royal sisters. Locombians (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly – Stand-up comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Lupin (Part 2) N – The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns.

– The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns. Skater Girl (2021) N – Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding.

– Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding. Wish Dragon (2021) N – Netflix’s second major acquisition from Sony Pictures Animation in 2021 directed by Chris Appelhans. Follows a young boy who gets visited by a wish-granting dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Elite (Season 4) N – The return of the huge Spanish teen drama with new and returning faces.

Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz.

– Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021) N – Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse headline this new rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

The Naked Director (Season 2) N – One of the biggest live-action titles to come out of Japan returns continuing its adaptation of Zenra Kantoku Muranishi Toru Den.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Sex/Life (Season 1) N – Drama following a love triangle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th