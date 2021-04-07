Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in June 2021

It’s time to look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix throughout the month of June 2021 as part of the wider Netflix Original lineup.

As we mentioned, we’ll constantly be adding to the list as and when we learn of new titles scheduled to release throughout the month.

For the most part, these Netflix Originals will arrive on Netflix globally unless stated otherwise. We’ll have individual countries release schedules throughout the month of May.

English Netflix Originals Coming in June 2021

Too Hot To Handle (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Releasing in batches starting in June will be the return of the Too Hot To Handle with new episodes Wednesdays.

For those unfamiliar, the show takes place in a tropical paradise where singles meet but they’re not allowed to “do it”.

The good news is that the series has been renewed through to season 3 meaning plenty more is on the way. In addition, a Brazillian spin-off of the show is due to be released at some point this year too.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in June 2021

Sweet & Sour

Language: Korean

Netflix Release Date: June 4th

Coming out of South Korea is Sweet & Sour which depicts the relationship of three young people.

Lee Gae-byok directs with Jang Ki-yong, Chae Soo-bin and Krystal Jung starring.

Record of Ragnarok / Shuumatsu no Valkyrie

Language: Japanese

Netflix Release Date: TBD

One of the big new animes coming in 2021 is Record of Ragnarok which adapts the incredibly popular manga.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The curtain opens on the ultimate showdown between gods and humans from across the globe whose 13 one-on-one battles will determine the survival of mankind!!”

Among the voice cast scheduled for the series are Tomoyo Kurosawa, Hikaru Midorikawa, and Miyuki Sawashiro.

Summertime (Season 2)

Language: Italian

Netflix Release Date: TBD

This Italian teen romance series dropped on Netflix last April and will now be returning for its second season. Although not highly well-regarded, the series built a small but notable fanbase.

Summertime is set, as you could’ve guessed, during the summer where we follow the kindling of a relationship between Ale and Summer.

