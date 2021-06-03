‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ Anime Movie Collection Heading to Netflix in June 2021

Classic anime collections coming to Netflix are rare so we’re happy to report that four of the classic Mobile Suit Gundam movies are set to arrive on Netflix in the US and a few other Netflix regions from June 18th, 2021.

Multiple Netflix regions are set to get the four movies based on our research including Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom.

We’ll shortly be adding these titles to the June 2021 preview we’ve got which is already stacked with new anime including The Seven Deadly Sins season 5 and more.

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has only grown over time even though the original series fell flat and was canceled after a single season.

The franchise has spawned many movies spanning over four decades-long and is therefore quite daunting if you’re wanting to dive in. These four movies being added to Netflix make for a perfect introduction to the franchise, however.

Netflix US is already home to a couple of Mobile Suit Gundam titles too. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans has been available since November 2019 while Mobile Suit Gundam UC was added even further back in September 2018.

Here are the four new movies scheduled to hit Netflix:

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Runtime: 137 minutes

“The Earth Federation’s last hope in its fight against the Principality of Zeon is the prototype mobile suit Gundam, piloted by civilian Amur Ray.”

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Runtime: 139 minutes

“The Earth Federation warship White Base and its Gundam pilot Amuro Ray struggle to make it back through enemy territory, pursued by Zeon’s warriors.”

Mobile Suit Gundman III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Runtime: 144 minutes

“The Earth Federation prepares to take the war into the Duchy of Zeon’s home territory. Veteran pilot Amuro Ray returns to space for the final battle.”

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)

Runtime: 124 minutes

“Thirteen years after the war, the Neo Zeon army threatens peace. Armed with the Nu Gundam, Amuro Ray and Federation forces take the field once more.”

The movie collection comes as anime continues to be a big driver for Netflix. Through its own huge slate of anime productions and licensing some of the biggest titles from the genre, it continues to drive growth for Netflix (except Japan it turns out – great read from The Information here).

It’s a perfect time to jump into the franchise given that Netflix themselves are working on a live-action film with Jordan Vogt-Roberts set to direct.

Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 12, 2021

If you’re looking for even more Gundam content, the YouTube account GundamInfo has a huge collection of content including full episodes.

Are you looking forward to these four Mobile Suit Gundam movies coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.