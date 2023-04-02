What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 3rd to 9th, 2023

Another week means another new batch of titles for you to catch on Netflix. This week, most of our focus will be on the Netflix Originals bound to release, including a highly anticipated new series from A24 Television and a new show from the creator of Unorthodox.

As always, you can keep up-to-date on the daily new releases via our new on Netflix hub, plus you can find out what else is still to come throughout April 2023 here.

Most Anticipated New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Beef (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Our most anticipated release of the week is Beef, a new series from A24 Television, the studio behind Mo for Netflix, Ramy for Hulu, and Ziwe for Showtime.

Per A24, the show is described as a “darkly comedic and deeply moving series” that “follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong headline the cast with the show written and created by Lee Sung Jin, who has worked on titles like Dave, Undone, and Tuca & Bertie.

CHUPA (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Looking for an 80s-style kids adventure movie that seems to be all but extinct nowadays? CHUPA may be for you!

Serving as a new adaptation of the legendary folklore creature, this movie is about a young boy who discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his Grandpa’s shed in Mexico.

Whether this movie will be a slam dunk for Netflix and be cemented among the best family movies in the library is unclear but given the all-star cast within and the fact it’s being produced by Chris Columbus, we’ve got our hopes high.

Transatlantic (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

This new drama series comes from Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler the former of which worked on Netflix’s award-winning limited series, Unorthodox.

The mini-series is set in Marseille in the early 1940s and is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. They operated during WW2 to help refugees escape occupied France.

Full List of New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily pertains to Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Magic Mixes (Season 1)

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original

The Signing (Season 1) Netflix Original –

Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original –

Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Andala Rakshasi

Beef (Season 1) Netflix Original

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2013)

The Last Stand (2013) .

The Nutty Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 7th

A Simple Lie (2021)

Chupa (2023) Netflix Original

Holy Spider (2022)

Oh Belinda (2023) Netflix Original

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) Netflix Original

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) Netflix Original

Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Hunger (2023) Netflix Original

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.