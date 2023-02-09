‘Beef’ A24 Netflix Series: Spring 2023 Release Date & What We Know So Far

Steven Yuen and Ali Wong will star in Netflix’s co-production with A24, Beef. The comedy-drama, consisting of 10 thirty-minute episodes, will be released on Netflix in 2023 after spending most of 2022 in post-production. Here’s everything we know about Beef season 1 on Netflix.

Jinny Howe, Vice-President of Drama Development and Original Series at Netflix also commented:

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Lee Sung Jin, who serves as showrunner on the new series, shared his comments on this project in a Netflix press release:

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will also be executive producers of the series. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Beef:

What’s the plot of Beef?

Not much is known about the plot of Beef apart from its official logline from Netflix:

“Beef follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

Since then, we’ve got a further updated logline:

“Beef” follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Who is cast in Beef?

Netflix announced on March 24, 2021, that Oscar nominees Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will lead the cast of Beef. Yeun is best known for playing Glenn in AMC’s The Walking Dead and most recently his role in Minari, for which he received a nomination for Best Actor. Wong is best known for her roles in such projects as Always Be My Maybe, Baby Cobra, and Hard Knock Wife and she is also the author of the best-selling novel Dear Girls.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will star in BEEF, a 10-episode dramedy from creator Lee Sung Jin that follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. pic.twitter.com/v8BUQMJbSo — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2021

Other cast members that have been announced for Beef include:

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has been cast in the role of Naomi. Park previously starred in the Netflix Original series Tales of the City.

has been cast in the role of Naomi. Park previously starred in the Netflix Original series Tales of the City. Maria Bello has been cast in the role of Jordan Forster. The Coyote Ugly and A History of Violence actress will be making her Netflix debut in Beef.

has been cast in the role of Jordan Forster. The Coyote Ugly and A History of Violence actress will be making her Netflix debut in Beef. Ione Skye has been cast in an unnamed role for the project.

has been cast in an unnamed role for the project. Andrew Santino , who recently starred in Netflix’s Me Time, has also been cast in an unnamed role.

, who recently starred in Netflix’s Me Time, has also been cast in an unnamed role. Cynthy Wu portrays the role of Hanh Trinh Lau. Wu previously starred in Netflix Originals such as The Starling, Holidate, and American Vandal.

portrays the role of Hanh Trinh Lau. Wu previously starred in Netflix Originals such as The Starling, Holidate, and American Vandal. Justin H. Min has been uncast in an unnamed role. Netflix subscribers who have watched The Umbrella Academy will be familiar with his work in the series as Ben/Number 2.

has been uncast in an unnamed role. Netflix subscribers who have watched The Umbrella Academy will be familiar with his work in the series as Ben/Number 2. Mia Serafino has been cast as Mia.

has been cast as Mia. Kondwani Phiri has been cast in the role of Cameron. Phiri previously starred in Dolemite Is My Name in the uncredited role as Celeb.

has been cast in the role of Cameron. Phiri previously starred in Dolemite Is My Name in the uncredited role as Celeb. Joseph Lee will be making his Netflix Original debut in Beef in the role of George Nakai.

will be making his Netflix Original debut in Beef in the role of George Nakai. Remy Holt will portray June Nakai.

How many episodes will be in Season 1 of Beef?

Netflix’s Beef will have ten episodes, each consisting of 30 minutes.

What’s the production status of Beef?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 11/01/2023)

Beef was filmed in early 2022 from January 31st to May 10th. The series filmed in Los Angeles, California.

When will Beef be released on Netflix?

Netflix or A24 has not yet revealed an exact release date, but we know that the series will debut on Netflix in Spring 2023. For those unaware, Spring 2023 spans from March 20th through June 21st.

The show will make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on March 18th, 2023, at 3:45 PM at the Paramount Theatre.

