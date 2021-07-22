It’s time to look ahead at another month of Netflix releases and below, we’ll walk you through all the licensed and Netflix Original movies and shows coming to Netflix in the UK throughout August 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in August 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 1st

Ackley Bridge (Season 3) – Channel 4 drama series about the merging of two schools.

Chaos (2005) – Jason Statham, Ryan Philippe, and Wesley Snipes feature in this action crime drama.

– Jason Statham, Ryan Philippe, and Wesley Snipes feature in this action crime drama. Darwin’s Game (Season 1) – Sci-fi anime series about a high schooler activating a mysterious mobile app.

– Sci-fi anime series about a high schooler activating a mysterious mobile app. Gosford Park (2001) – Comedy set back in the 1930s following rich people who gather together, and a murder occurs.

– Comedy set back in the 1930s following rich people who gather together, and a murder occurs. The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012) – Comedy Thriller starring Tim Roth and Jack O’Connell.

– Comedy Thriller starring Tim Roth and Jack O’Connell. I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021) – Independent romance movie.

– Independent romance movie. Masha and the Bear (Season 4) – Children’s musical animated series.

– Children’s musical animated series. Solomon Kane (2009) – Action fantasy movie directed by M.J. Bassett

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) – Johnny Depp stars in this Tim Burton movie.

– Johnny Depp stars in this Tim Burton movie. Time and Tide (2000) – Martial arts action thriller.

– Martial arts action thriller. Wild Oats (2016) – Andy Tennant directed comedy about a retired teacher who is accidentally paid millions in insurance.

– Andy Tennant directed comedy about a retired teacher who is accidentally paid millions in insurance. World Trade Center (2006) – Nicholas Cage headlines this historical drama following two port authority police officers trapped beneath the rubble of the World Trade Center.

– Nicholas Cage headlines this historical drama following two port authority police officers trapped beneath the rubble of the World Trade Center. Young Guns II (1990) – Kiefer Sutherland stars in this Western about a cattle baron hiring a bounty hunter to kill the notorious Billy the Kid.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 2nd

The Mule (2018) – A Korean war veteran turns into a Mexican cartel’s mule. Starring and directed by Clint Eastwood.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 3rd

’71 (2014) – British movie set in 1971 about a young British soldier stuck in the deadly streets of Belfast during the troubles.

– British movie set in 1971 about a young British soldier stuck in the deadly streets of Belfast during the troubles. Ije: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian murder mystery about a girl accused of murder in Los Angeles.

– Nigerian murder mystery about a girl accused of murder in Los Angeles. Pray Away (2021) N – Documentary about conversion therapy produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary about conversion therapy produced by Ryan Murphy. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N – Documentary on the real-life individual who inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

– Documentary on the real-life individual who inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast). The Hole (2001) – Nick Hamm directs this British movie about four teenagers living at a private school while undercover.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 4th

Aftermath (2021) – Horror about a couple moving into their dream home but the house has a troubled history.

– Horror about a couple moving into their dream home but the house has a troubled history. Car Masters; Rust to Riches (Season 3) N – The crew of the Gotham Garage take the scrap and rustbuckets of old cars and transform them into showstoppers.

– The crew of the Gotham Garage take the scrap and rustbuckets of old cars and transform them into showstoppers. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) N – Docuseries about a pair of high school dropouts becoming drug kingpins in Miami.

– Docuseries about a pair of high school dropouts becoming drug kingpins in Miami. Control Z (Season 2) N – Netflix’s teen soap from Mexico continues.

– Netflix’s teen soap from Mexico continues. Cooking with Paris (Season 1) N – Paris Hilton stars in her own cooking reality show.

– Paris Hilton stars in her own cooking reality show. Inventing David Geffen (2012) – PBS American Masters entry on the famous and powerful media mogul.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 6th

Hit & Run (Season 1) N – Thriller series from Israel with Fauda star Lior Raz starring.

– Thriller series from Israel with Fauda star Lior Raz starring. Navarasa (Season 1) N – Indian anthology series.

The Mustang (2019) – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about a rehabilitation program that involves training wild mustangs.

– Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about a rehabilitation program that involves training wild mustangs. The Swarm (2020) N – French horror about a woman who breeds grasshoppers but they soon develop a taste for blood.

– French horror about a woman who breeds grasshoppers but they soon develop a taste for blood. Vivo (2021) N – Animated musical feature film from Sony Animation led by Lin Manuel Miranda.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 7th

Paddington (2014) – Everyone’s favorite (literally, I cannot find a single person that doesn’t love these movies) bear travels to London in search of a new home.

– Everyone’s favorite (literally, I cannot find a single person that doesn’t love these movies) bear travels to London in search of a new home. Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2021) – Japanese concert.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 8th

Vendetta (2013) – Danny Dyer headlines this British action thriller about a special ops officer hunting down a gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N – Educational children’s show.

– Educational children’s show. Untold: Malice in the Palace (2021) N – Sports documentary about the 2004 incident between players and fans at an NBA game in Michigan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 11th

Bake Squad (Season 1) N – Reality cooking competition series.

– Reality cooking competition series. Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto (2020) – Spanish musical.

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – The final installment of Netflix’s popular teen-drama trilogy will see Elle Evans make the biggest decision of her life, go to college with her boyfriend, or go to college with her best friend?

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 12th

AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 1) N – High school series.

– High school series. Don’t Let Go (2019) – Horror starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid.

– Horror starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid. Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (2020) – Stand-up Special.

– Stand-up Special. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N – Anime movie based on the popular Capcom video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 13th

Beckett (2021) N – John David Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist trapped in Greece at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy on the run for his life.

– John David Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist trapped in Greece at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy on the run for his life. Brand New Cherry Flavor (Season 1) N – Mystery horror about a filmmaker heading to Hollywood but gets sucked into a world of strange.

– Mystery horror about a filmmaker heading to Hollywood but gets sucked into a world of strange. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N – Another batch of episodes of the Dreamworks series based on the huge Fast & Furious franchise.

– Another batch of episodes of the Dreamworks series based on the huge Fast & Furious franchise. Gone for Good (Limited Series) N – French crime drama based on the Harlen Coben book.

– French crime drama based on the Harlen Coben book. Valeria (Season 2) N – Spanish comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 15th

Downton Abbey (Seasons 1-6) – British period drama series that aired on ITV.

– British period drama series that aired on ITV. Grace: The Possession (2014) – Horror starring Alexia Fast.

– Horror starring Alexia Fast. I Give It a Year (2013) – Ensemble rom-com about a newlywed couple with friends all convinced it’s not going to last.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 16th

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016) – Nadia Tass directs this family adventure movie about a young girl heading deep into the Brazillian rainforest.

– Nadia Tass directs this family adventure movie about a young girl heading deep into the Brazillian rainforest. Bride of Chucky (1998) – Horror comedy directed by Ronny Yu.

– Horror comedy directed by Ronny Yu. Mr. Peabody and Sherman (2014) – Dreamworks animated movie about a time-traveling canine and his adopted son.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – The Lego figurines are back for a delightful sequel that features the voices of Will Arnett, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 17th

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 5) – Another batch of episodes where you spend time with the Kardashians. Or don’t as we’d advise.

– Another batch of episodes where you spend time with the Kardashians. Or don’t as we’d advise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 5) – Reality series that makes you question life itself.

– Reality series that makes you question life itself. Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Untold: Deal with the Devil (2021) N – Sports documentary about the boxer, Christy Martin.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 18th

Black Island (2021) N – Polish thriller.

– Polish thriller. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N – British documentary on Dennis Nilsen who narrates via audiotapes his horrific crimes throughout the years.

– British documentary on Dennis Nilsen who narrates via audiotapes his horrific crimes throughout the years. Out of my League / Sul più bello (2020) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. The Defeated (Season 1) N – Set in 1946 Berlin, this series sees an American cop living in the city which is being engulfed by crime.

– Set in 1946 Berlin, this series sees an American cop living in the city which is being engulfed by crime. Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio (2020) N – Brazillian rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 20th

The Chair (Season 1) N – Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the Chair of an English department at a prestigious university.

– Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the Chair of an English department at a prestigious university. The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Animated comedy movie sequel to the popular Nickelodeon series.

– Animated comedy movie sequel to the popular Nickelodeon series. Sweet Girl (2021) N – Action-thriller starring Jason Mamoa as a vengeful widower who has vowed to take his revenge upon those responsible for the death of his wife, while also trying to protect his daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 25th

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N – Norwegian Supernatural drama

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 27th

He’s All That (2021) N – Genderswap reboot of the beloved 90s teen-comedy.

