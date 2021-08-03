Netflix K-Drama ‘D.P.’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

We’d known for some time that a live-action adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon D.P Dog Day was coming to Netflix. Finally, after several months of waiting, it has now been confirmed that D.P. season 1 is coming to Netflix in August 2021. Below is everything you need to know about D.P. season 1 including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

D.P. is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the webtoon D.P Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong. Han Jun Hee co-wrote the screenplay for the show alongside Kim Bo Tong.

When is the D.P. season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that the first season of D.P. will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, August 27th, 2021.

What is the plot of D.P.?

Between the age of 18 and 28, all male citizens of South Korea are required to complete their two-year military service, but that doesn’t stop some citizens from deserting. The youthful Jun Ho finds himself as a member of the military defector arrest team, which requires him to arrest any and all known deserters. His conscience is left to grapple with the more troubling cases for soldiers who felt that they had no other choice but to go AWOL.

Who are the cast members of D.P.?

Below is the full list of confirmed cast members of D.P.:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ahn Joon Jo Jung Hae In One Spring Night | Prison Playbook | A Piece of Your Mind Han Ho Yul Koo Kyo Hwan Maggie | Great Patrioteers | Peninsula Park Bum Goo Kim Sung Kyun The Fiery Priest | Reply 1988 | Reply 1994 Im Ji Sup Son Seok Koo Be Melodramactic | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Matrimonial Chaos Jung Hyun Min Lee Jun Young Imitation | Please Don’t Date Him | Good Casting Ryu Yi Kang Hong Kyung School 2017 | Jugglers | A Distant Place Cho Seok Bong Jo Hyun Chul Hotel Del Luna | Memories of the Alhambra | The King of the Border Hwang Jang Soo Shin Seung Ho Love Alarm | A-Teen 2 | Double Patty TBA Kim Bum Soo Stranger 2 | The Divine Fury | Svaha: The Sixth Finger

When did filming for D.P. take place?

On the K-Drama’s official IMDb page, filming began on March 16th, 2021. It’s unclear what date filming came to an end but the production status of the show changed from ‘filming’ to ‘post-production’ on July 21st, 2021.

The turnaround between post-production in July and its release date at the end of August is incredibly fast.

What is the episode count for D.P. season 1?

It has been confirmed that the first season of D.P. will consist of six episodes.

Each episode has an approximate run time of fifty minutes.

Are you excited for the release of D.P. season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!