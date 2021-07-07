Horror/Thriller ‘Aftermath’ Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore, and Sharif Atkins will headline a new horror thriller called Aftermath which is set to come to Netflix on August 4th, 2021.

The movie is expected to be exclusive to Netflix but won’t be a Netflix Original title. Multiple Netflix regions are expected to receive the movie on August 4th including Netflix US and the UK (check your coming soon section in the Netflix app to see if it’s going to be made available where you live).

Aftermath has been in development for quite some time with the worldwide rights sold back in January 2019 for the movie to Motion Picture Exchange. Winther Brothers Entertainment is behind the movie and is their first major movie release. The movie was filmed back in the summer of 2019.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller movie:

“The thriller centers on a young couple (Green and Ashmore) struggling to stay together, when they are offered an amazing deal on a home with a questionable past that would normally be beyond their means. In a final attempt to start fresh as a couple they take the deal. However, soon after moving in, the couple falls prey to strange and disturbing occurrences, and eventually learn that the house has a more troubling history than either of them anticipated.”

Aftermath is directed by veteran Hollywood producer and director Peter Winther who has been involved with projects such as The Patriot (2000), Independence Day (1996), and more recently, The Last Full Measure (2019).

Ashley Greene appears in the movie as Natalie Dadich. She’s perhaps best known for her role in the Twilight saga. Shawn Ashmore stars alongside Green as Kevin Dadich. He’s best known for his X-Men days but perhaps more recently for his starring role in Netflix’s Locke & Key series.

Rounding out the cast is Sharif Atkins (ER), Britt Baron (Netflix’s GLOW), Diana Hopper (Amazon’s Goliath), Ross McCall (White Collar), Susan Walters (The Vampire Diaries) and Travis Coles (David Makes Man).

We don’t yet have a trailer for the movie but it is available on mobile devices (not desktop) in the “trailers and more” section of the title page. We’ll add the trailer here as soon as we can get it via YouTube.