What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2021

It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of September 2021. Below, you’ll get to see all the new TV shows and movies coming up on Netflix.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st

Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil.

– Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil. Cemetery Junction (2010) – British comedy set in the 1970s starring Felicity Jones.

Chicago Fire (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.

– NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf. Chicago Med (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.

Clique (Seasons 1-2) – BBC drama thriller series created by Jess Brittain.

– BBC drama thriller series created by Jess Brittain. Exit Wounds (2001) – Action thriller starring Steven Seagal and DMX about a thought cop infiltrating a web of corrupt cops.

– Action thriller starring Steven Seagal and DMX about a thought cop infiltrating a web of corrupt cops. Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) – John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy.

– John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

– Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.

– Nollywood comedy series. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.

– Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team. Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Limited Series) – Animated Lego series.

– Animated Lego series. My Summer Prince (2016) – Hallmark family rom-com.

– Hallmark family rom-com. Old School (2003) – Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson.

Shot Caller (2017) – Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

– Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The Bang Bang Club (2010) – Ryan Phillippe biopic on four combat photographers.

– Ryan Phillippe biopic on four combat photographers. The Guns of Navarone (1961) – Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd

Q-Force (Season 1) N – Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation.

– Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd

Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Untold Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th

Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.

Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns.

Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 22nd

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 24th

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th

Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 30th

Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish teen drama series returns.

