‘Money Heist’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Trailer & What You Need to Know

The first half of Money Heist (aka La Casa De Papel) season 5 will arrive on Netflix in just a matter of weeks. Here’s an up-to-date guide to everything you need to know ahead of Money Heist season 5 including who will star, what we can expect and when the two halves that make up the final season will hit.

Money Heist currently holds the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix. The fourth part of Money Heist managed to rack up an incredible 65 million views around the globe and as of August 2021, was still dominating the top 10s around the globe.

Before we move onto what we know about season 5, you should check out the accompanying documentary released on April 3rd, 2020, called Money Heist: The Phenomenon. It documents the meteoric rise of the series with guests including Ted Sarandos as well as much of the cast and the creators. It gave us some stunning insights including the fact the show was almost axed.

Part four of Money Heist was released on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020, and consisted of eight episodes.

When will season 5 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

After numerous rumors of a September 2021 release date, it was finally confirmed on May 24th but that it will be split into two halves again.

Season 5 volume 1 of Money Heist will arrive on September 3rd, 2021.

Money Heist season 5 volume 2 of Money Heist will arrive on December 3rd, 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 trailer

The main trailer for Money Heist season 5 arrived on August 2nd (roughly a month before part 1 releases on Netflix) with the caption: “Surrendering is not an option.”

The road to the Money Heist season 5 renewal

It took an eternity, but Netflix officially acknowledged that season 5 of Money Heist is coming in August 2020. Sadly, they also confirmed that “the heist comes to an end” meaning that season 5 will be the final installment of the hit Spanish series.

In a statement posted to Netflix’s “See What’s Next” account (now labeled Netflix Queue), Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Up until the official renewal in August 2020, Alex Pina and his team of writers and directors have repeatedly said several times that there are plans for a fifth part.

In May 2020 shortly after the release of White Lines, Pina spoke to Deadline, and yet again, all but confirmed the future of the series. The article states:

“Season 5 is coming, but Pina could not confirm any further series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.””

Speaking about what they hope to achieve with the final season of Money Heist, Álex Rodrigo, one of the directors on the series has stated that he wants to “close the series in style, as the fans imagine and dream”.

Why is season 5 of Money Heist the final season?

Many fans will probably be asking why Money Heist is coming to an end. There’s most likely a number of reasons but Alex Pina clarified one of the biggest in recent interviews with the release of Sky Rojo.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Netflix-Nederland), the show stars being in increased demand is partially why the show is getting hard to keep going. We know with previous shows, especially when it comes to big ensemble casts, keeping everyone tied to the show becomes difficult.

Spin-offs, however, were not ruled out with both Javier Gómez Santander and Álex Pina indicating that’s something that could come in the future.

Pina is on the record of saying:

“We have many opportunities for spin-offs. This is due to the strong identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters that are complex, so I think almost every character has a side that we would like to see in a spin-off.”

From our point of view too, once this heist is over (which will be the second in the show) it’d become increasingly hard to justify having more heists and would risk the show jumping the shark.

Where is season 5 of Money Heist in production?

In early July 2020, Alex Pina confirmed he was still writing the fifth season with a glamorous picture of the showrunner in their back garden office. Pina tagged alongside his picture in the office (translated into English): “Writing La Casa de Papel 5.”

Later in July 2020, we were led to believe, thanks to Vancouver Media (the production company behind Money Heist), posting pictures via Instagram that preparation for production had begun.

Also in July 2020, Pedro Alonso who plays Berlin also posted suggesting he will be returning for season 5 of Money Heist. In the post, he states:

“I just had my hair cut, tried on clothes. They all wore masks. That at times seemed like the Pentagon. Or one of Spielberg about meetings in who knows what phase. The fact is that soon I will be him again. It’s called Berlin and it’s pure love. Sometimes.”

On July 21st, 2020 Alaro Morte posted that it was his first day back saying: “I’m back. The Professor is back.”.

Filming officially began in August 2020 with some on-set pictures being leaked out by fans tracking the show.

In mid-August 2020, Úrsula Corberó (who plays Tokio) posted via her Instagram story that it was her first day back on set.

In mid-September 2020 The Professor posted out a photo with one of his costumes carrying an absurd amount of blood on it. This has already led many to expect we could see The Professor potentially come close to the end!

On September 10th, Itziar Ituño posted that she had returned to the set captioned with “Lisbon is back”.

Filming for the series final season has taken place in locations such as Copenhagen, Denmark, and Portugal. The series of course returned to Spain to film with most of the filming specifically taking place in Madrid.

Filming wrapped filming in May 2021.

What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

How many episodes will be in Money Heist season 5?

Season 5, as confirmed by FormulaTV will be 2 episodes longer than previous seasons with a total of 10 episodes to wrap up the series. That’s confirmed via the Netflix Media Center.

New cast members for Money Heist season 5

In August 2020 alongside the official announcement for a fitfth, two new cast members were announced to be featured.

Firstly, Sense8 alum Miguel Ángel Silvestre was announced to be part of season 5. He said on his Instagram (translated into English): “Mamaaaa! How lucky I am? Maximo of joy!”

Miguel’s character is thought to be a new villain for the final season.

Speaking about Miguel’s character and villains in general, Alex Pina said:

“We always try to bring in charismatic, intelligent and brilliant opponents. In this case, from a genre of pure war, we also look for characters in which the intelligence can be like that of the Professor”

The second new cast member announced for season 5 is Patrick Criado. Patrick is most known for his roles in The Aspirant, Plastic Sea, and The King.

In September 2020, we learned of another cast member joining the cast courtesy of FormulaTV. José Manuel Seda, who is a writer, director, and actor is best known for his work on Yo soy Bea and directing 2005 short, Tránsito.

In a Tweet José Manuel Seda said:

“Happy to share the wonderful gift I received on my birthday: my participation in the final season of @LaCasaDePapelTV one of those series that when you see them, you dream of being in it. Thanks to @VancouverMed and @NetflixES”

Will Nairobi return for season 5 of Money Heist?

Nairobi (spoiler alert!) met her demise in season 5 of the series but her character has been listed to appear in season 5 episode 1 of the show. This could mean that despite her death, we’ll be seeing more of her in season 5 whether the be through flashbacks or just repeats.

Also set to return (beyond the main characters) include:

Olalla Hernández as Amanda

Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

Luka Peros as Marsella

Belén Cuesta as Manila

What else to expect from season 5 of Money Heist

Warning: spoilers for La Casa De Papel / Money Heist part 4 and the previous seasons ahead!

Let’s quickly recap the events of part 4 and how it wrapped up. The heist is very much still on with Lisbon now joining the rest of the gang in the Bank of Spain.

The biggest challenge facing the gang is that The Professor is now the one who has been caught red-handed. With a gun to him, the series cuts to credits with a new rendition of Bella Caio.

There’s been plenty of theories on Alicia who has now gone rogue. Some on Reddit believe her pregnancy to be fake and others even believe she’s the ex-wife of Berlin who was introduced in the fourth season.

Back in the bank, the gang now has to work on the final stages of the heist and begin their escape. We know the team is continuing in the basement to melt down the gold into small balls for extraction.

Of course, the big question that will come if the team does manage to escape is whether they can keep their freedom, unlike last time of course. Is it even possible for them to live normal lives? After all, all their identities are out in the open.

Let’s now get into spoiler hints for the upcoming final season.

Firstly, Berlin is set to return with numerous posts from the actor and Vancouver Media teasing his return. Of course, most of his appearances in Money Heist since part two have been flashbacks which this suggests will continue going into the final season.

Secondly, Alex Pina in an interview confirmed that season 5 will effectively be an all-out war saying “the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war. It is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.”

Pina also said: “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”.

Alex Pina & team is working on other Netflix projects

The creator of Money Heist is currently under an overall output deal with Netflix. His next Netflix project will likely be out within the next year. In fact, here’s a list of his active projects and what they’re about.

White Lines season 1 was released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. Despite that, the series was canceled after a single season at Netflix.

season 1 was released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. Despite that, the series was canceled after a single season at Netflix. Sky Rojo is the other action-based TV series coming to Netflix. Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia and Verónica Sánchez are set to star. The series has two parts and has been renewed for a final part due out on Netflix in 2022.

We’ve also written extensive guides to where you can find the Money Heist actors in other Netflix Originals plus some recommendations on what to watch next.

In November 2020, we got the news that Netflix intends to create a Korean version of the show. Five actors have been announced for the lead roles so far and filming begins in May 2021.

If you’re in London, New York, Miami, Mexico City, or Paris – you can take part in Netflix’s big interactive experience that will take place later this year.

Before we leave you, here are some more stills from Money Heist season 5.

