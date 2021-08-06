Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Welcome to your first early look at the Netflix Originals currently scheduled to hit Netflix globally in October 2021. Below we’ll walk you through the English and non-English language movies and shows that will be exclusive to Netflix.

For those outside the United States, The CW’s Dynasty (which is marketed as a Netflix Original) should arrive throughout the month of October too but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Important to stress this is an early preview of what’s to come in October 2021 and that most titles will actually be announced throughout September 2021.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2021

Diana

Coming to Netflix: October 1st

Hoping to strike fire as Disney did with Hamilton, Netflix will be releasing in early October a live recording of the Broadway musical Diana which sees Jeanna de Waal play the Princess.

Naturally, Netflix has a big tie with the Royal family story with The Crown and hopefully, Diana manages to transition from stage to screen gracefully.

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

The comic-book adaptation of Locke & Key made its debut on Netflix back in early 2020 and is finally coming back this October for season 2 and even better news, season 3 is currently filming too.

The new season promises new mysteries, new keys, and lots of action. Brendan Hines notably joins the cast for season 2.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2021

Dhamaka (2021)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Language: Hindi

Netflix acquired the global rights to Bollywood thriller Dhamaka earlier this year which is a remake of the South Korean movie The Terror Live.

The movie follows a frustrated anchor who has been demoted from TV to radio but his career changes when he gets numerous threat calls.

Kartik Aaryan headlines the cast and is directed by Ram Madvandi.

What are you looking forward to coming to Netflix in October 2021? Don’t forget in the months to follow, Netflix will release The Witcher season 2, Bruised, Red Notice and more!