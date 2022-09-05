111 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in October 2022

October is already taking shape as one of the busiest months of departures for the UK library in 2022. With over 100 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave, subscribers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite titles.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2022.

October is typically one of the busiest months for Netflix UK, which is why we’ll be seeing over 100 movies and TV shows leaving the UK library. We fully expect to see even more departures throughout the month, and potentially many more for the first of the month. Some beloved movies such as Spider-Man, Saving Private Ryan, A Beautiful Mind, and Cast Away will be leaving Netflix UK at the start of October.

107 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2022

26 Years (2012)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

About Last Night (2014)

Agyaat (2009)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Anatomy (2000)

Anjaan (2014)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Austin Powers Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Cast Away (2000)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Contagion (2011)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delhi 6 (2009)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dev. D (2009)

The Diesel (2018)

Due Date (2010)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Enough (2002)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot Hgh (1 Season)

Fight Club (1999)

Food Wars! (1 Season)

Fracture (2007)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Ghost Patrol (2016)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Hot Date (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

I Love You (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

In Good Company (2010)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portait (2017)

Jumper (2008)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismatt Konnection (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Knowing (2009)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Lost & Found Music Studios (2016)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You to Death (2019)

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Marley & Me (2008)

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Friend Pinto (2011)

Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Offspring (2017)

Pablo (1 Season)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Phantom (2015)

Pizza (2014)

Race (2008)

Race 2 (2013)

The Rite (2011)

Rocks (2019)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Spider-Man (2002)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Thaandavam (2012)

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)

The Town (2010)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Udaan (2010)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vettai (2012)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

What’s Your Number (2011)

The Women (2008)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 2nd, 2022

Banana (1 Season)

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

White Teeth (1 Season)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on October 3rd, 2022

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

What movies and TV shows are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix UK in October 2022?