Movies and TV Show’s Leaving Netflix UK in September 2022

It’s been a busy Summer for Netflix UK for both new arrivals and departures, sadly it’s going to be another busy month of some of your favorite titles leaving the library. We’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2022.

There’s a large number of movies leaving the UK library on September 1st, however, two of the biggest losses to Netflix UK will be the removal of four seasons of Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. Both shows are part of NBC’s popular Chicago franchise, which tells stories across different public services in Chicago Illinois, including, the Fire Department, Emergency Department, Police Department, and Justice Department.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on September 1st, 2022:

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Alive (1993)

All at Sea (2010)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Armored (2009)

The Bang Bang Club (2010)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

Carbon (2018)

Cemetary Junction (2010)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Me (4 Seasons)

The Conjuring (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

The Distinguished Citizen (2016)

The Dream Catchers (2009)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elena (2012)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

The Equalizer (2014)

Exit Wounds (2001)

Gone Girl (2014)

The Great Raid (2005)

The Guardian Brothers (2016)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Heidi (1 Season)

Her (2013)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Homefront (2013)

The Hustle (2019)

In Time (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

The Internship (2013)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Just Go With It (2011)

Justice in the City (2012)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

The Last Shaman (2016)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Lost Brother (2017)

Love and Shukla (2017)

Manoranjan (1974)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Mujrim (1989)

My Summer Prince (2016)

Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)

The Notebook (2004)

Old School (2003)

Olmo & the Seagull (2014)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Petit Ours Brun (1 Season)

Rocco (2016)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Set Up (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snatch (2000)

Sohni Mahiwai (1984)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Space Dandy (2 Seasons)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sudden (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

They’ve Gotta Have Us (2018)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Todo Sobre El Asado (2016)

War Dogs (2016)

Zodiac (2007)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2022:

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Black Books (3 Seasons)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Justice (2017)

Monkey Twins (1 Season)

Poacher (2018)

Uncover (2019)

