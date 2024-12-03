British Netflix Original Series ‘Lovesick’ Leaving Globally in January 2025

Another big Netflix Original is leaving Netflix as we tick over into the New Year with all three seasons of the British sitcom Lovesick, which has been available since 2015, will be departing from Netflix globally. Here’s what you need to know about the series before its removal.

The comedy series, created by Tom Edge, starred Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, and Daniel Ings, the latter of whom is now starring in Netflix’s The Gentlemen. The plot revolves around Dylan Witter, who, after finding out he has an STI, has to get back in touch with every girl he has ever had sex with to let them know the bad news. The plot is largely similar to The Office season 7, episode 4, where he has to contact his exes, although this British take is actually quite as toe-curling.

The series was produced by Clerkenwell Films, the same production team behind Netflix’s award-winning Baby Reindeer, which swept audiences off their feet earlier this year. The show has remained an underrated gem in the Netflix library and is incredibly well-reviewed, with an impressive 8.0 on IMDb.

Between 2014 and 2018, 22 episodes were produced. The first season, then titled Scrotal Recall, aired on Channel 4, and Netflix picked up the exclusive international distribution before taking over distribution and production entirely for seasons 2 and 3 and opting to rename the show Lovesick. Netflix did a similar thing with Black Mirror, which originated with the British broadcaster.

When will Lovesick be leaving Netflix?

A removal notice on the show page states that your last day to watch on Netflix is December 31st with the actual removal planned for January 1st, 2025.

The removal applies to Netflix globally, with all three seasons set to depart. The only region slightly different is the United Kingdom, where only two seasons are currently available, but they’ll still be leaving around the same time.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the United States throughout January 2025, we’ll keep you updated on our live post and have UK removals up in a jiffy. We’ll also have a separate preview of all the Netflix Original departures for January but until then, you can find the up to 90 Originals expected to leave throughout the year here. January 1st will also see the removal of Longmire, another Netflix Original that the streamer rescued from cancelation early on its foray into Original programming.

Will you be rewatching or watching Lovesick before it eventually departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments.