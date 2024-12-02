What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2025

A new year is upon us, and January 2025 will be a busy month for Netflix departures in the United States. Below, we’ll track all the major movies and series set to leave.

Don’t forget that 2025 will be a busy year for departures, as we’ve already begun covering. Netflix will be losing up to 90 Netflix Original titles throughout the year, plus some big licensed titles like Supernatural and Suits could face removal throughout the year.

As always, we get word of departures around 30 days before their removal, except Netflix Originals and a few other titles, which we can now track better here at What’s on Netflix. We always list title removal for the day of departure, meaning that if something is leaving on January 5th, your last day to watch will be on January 4th. Netflix itself provides an abbreviated list of departures in the final couple of weeks of the preceding month.

Important note that the list is a work-in-progress and will be continuously updated and that all removal dates are subject to change.

Movies Leaving Netflix on December 1st

300 (2007)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Black & White (2009)

Boss & Me (2014)

Chicken Run (2000)

Dragnet (1987)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Funny People (2009)

H (2002)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022)

Life (1999)

Long Story Short (2021)

Memories of Love (2018)

Midnight Run (1988)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Midway (1976)

My Sunshine (2015)

Non-Stop (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Posesif (2017)

Safe House (2012)

Shark Tale (2004)

Tangerine (2015)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (2011)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Hospital (2006)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Take (2016)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

U-571 (2000)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Series Leaving Netflix on December 1st

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Fireman Sam (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Kids Playlists Including: ABC Playlist Animal Playlist Birthday Playlist Dinosaur Playlist Music Playlist Science Playlist Truck Playlist Vehicle Playlist

Larva (Seasons 1-3)

Longmire (Seasons 1-6) – Netflix Original Removal

Lovesick (Seasons 1-3) – Netflix Original

Miniforce (Seasons 1)

Moonbug Collection: Arpo (Season 1) Blippi Wonders (Season 1) Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Season 1) T-Rex Ranch (Season 1)

Oddbods (Season 1)

Pasión de Gavilanes (Seasons 1-2)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 1)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Seasons 1-2)

Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8) – Actually leaving on Dec 31st.

Survivor (Season 7 and Season 33)

Transformers Prime (Season 1)

Transformers Cyberverse (Season 1)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 8th

65 (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 10th

Undercover (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 16th

Rita (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 23rd

Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (2015) – Netflix Original Removal

