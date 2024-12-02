‘Longmire’ Leaving Netflix in January 2025

Netflix’s neo-Western, which it revived for three seasons away after its initial run on A&E, will soon be departing. Longmire has now been streaming in full since 2017, but a new removal notice states the show will be leaving in January 2025.

Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin and starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Cassidy Freeman, and Bailey Chase, the drama series ran for six seasons, with 63 episodes, between 2012 and 2017. The show focused on a Wyoming sheriff who set out to rebuild his life and career following the death of his wife.

Netflix revived the show early on in its foray into Netflix Original programming, having licensed prior seasons from A&E. It produced three additional seasons, with that sixth and final season releasing on November 17th, 2017. However, only Netflix in the United States ultimately carried the show. We never really got viewership numbers for the series, although we know it still pulls in millions of hours watched yearly courtesy of the Netflix Engagement Reports.

Longmire was a little ahead of its time, of course. This style of crime Western series has rocketed in popularity in recent years thanks to Yellowstone and its various offshoots, primarily helmed by Taylor Sheridan. Netflix is trying its hand at more crimes of this nature, too, with upcoming titles like American Primeval certainly trying to capitalize on the genre’s newfound momentum.

The show has stayed on Netflix much longer than we originally predicted. Back in 2021, we predicted the show should be leaving in 2022, and for a good amount of time, that was the case, although Netflix managed to secure an extension.

When is Longmire leaving Netflix?

As it stands right now, all six seasons of Longmire will be leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2025. A removal notice currently displays on the show page stating that your “Last day to watch” is on December 31st.

Longmire is one of several Netflix Originals that could leave Netflix throughout January, and Lovesick is also currently displaying a removal notice. We’ll have a full report on the Netflix Originals set to leave in due course but we’ve already listed those and the up to 90 Originals that could be leaving throughout 2025 here. You can find a full list of Netflix Originals already removed here.

Where will Longmire stream next? As somebody has alerted us, the show just arrived on Paramount+ as of yesterday (December 1st), so that’s where the show will live for the foreseeable. The show is also available on VOD platforms and is available on both Blu-Ray and DVD with the former retailing for about $90.

Are you disappointed to see Longmire leaving Netflix soon? Let us know in the comments down below.