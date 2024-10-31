Leaving Soon from Netflix

Up To 90 Netflix Original Movies and Series Could Leave in 2025

We're looking ahead at the Netflix Originals potentially departing next year.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Over Netflix Original Movies And Series Could Leave In

Pictures: DreamWorks Pictures Television, ABC TV, SF Studios and France Télévisions

Did you know that around 40% of Netflix’s Original library isn’t actually owned by Netflix indefinitely? Well, that is the case with 100s of movies, series, and specials having already left the service, and in 2025, many more will exit the streamer. Below, we’ll look at up to 90 titles we can reveal are currently scheduled to depart next year. 

As we’ve covered previously, Netflix Original removals usually fall into a few camps. For the most part, these titles are international shows or movies licensed by Netflix exclusively for a fixed period of time. That’s also how it works with the DreamWorks shows, where Netflix only bought exclusivity globally for a fixed amount of time. You’ll also notice several stand-up specials leaving the library next year, which have all been bought for a short period of time (most were only added in the last few years).

Important note before we get started: These removal dates are correct as of the time of publishing but are subject to change. Netflix can renew the licenses for the titles below should it choose it and the owner agree to an extension. 

We’ve bolded select titles we think are worthy of a watch and listed titles in order of expected removal date:

Title Name Expected Removal Date
Longmire (Seasons 1-6)* January 1, 2025
Lovesick (Seasons 1-3)* January 1, 2025
El Potro: Unstoppable (2018) January 5, 2025
Undercover (Seasons 1-3) January 10, 2025
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) January 10, 2025
Rita (Seasons 1-3)** January 16, 2025
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Seasons 1-2) January 17, 2025
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (2015) January 23, 2025
FullMetal Alchemist (2017)* January 27, 2025
Unauthorized Living (Seasons 1-2) January 31, 2025
On Body and Soul (2017) February 2, 2025
The Coldest Game (2019) February 8, 2025
Cyborg 009: Call of Justice (Season 1) February 10, 2025
Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) February 10, 2025
Handsome Siblings (Season 1) February 14, 2025
Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) February 21, 2025
Unstoppable (Season 1) February 28, 2025
Ravenous (2017) March 2, 2025
Meskina (2021) March 4, 2025
Layla M. (2016) March 23, 2025
Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) April 1, 2025
Captain Nova (2021) April 1, 2025
Orbiter 9 (2017) April 6, 2025
LA Originals (2020) April 10, 2025
Pickpockets (2017) April 12, 2025
Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1) April 17, 2025
Get In (2019) May 1, 2025
Inhuman Resources (Limited Series) May 15, 2025
Inspector Gadget (Seasons 1-4) May 18, 2025
Richie Rich (Seasons 1-2) May 22, 2025
White Gold (Seasons 1-2) May 28, 2025
45 rpm (Season 1) May 31, 2025
Blood Will Tell (2019) June 21, 2025
Brain on Fire (2016) June 22, 2025
Stateless (Limited Series) *** June 25, 2025
Signs (Seasons 1-2) June 26, 2025
The Hater (2020) July 6, 2025
The Twelve (2019) July 10, 2025
MILF (2018) July 16, 2025
Bitter Daisies (Season 1) July 17, 2025
Harvey Girls Forever! (Seasons 1-4) July 18, 2025
Call My Agent! (Seasons 1-4) July 22, 2025
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) July 25, 2025
Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (3 Episodes) July 27, 2025
Seriously Single (2020) July 31, 2025
Ever After High (Seasons 1-5)* August 6, 2025
Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) August 14, 2025
Million Yen Women (Season 1) August 15, 2025
Victim Number 8 (Season 1) August 16, 2025
Kardec (2019) August 29, 2025
Caliphate (Season 1) September 1, 2025
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light (Season 1) September 1, 2025
The Match (2020) September 1, 2025
How I Became a Gangster (2020) September 2, 2025
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023) September 12, 2025
The Stronghold (2021) September 17, 2025
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) September 19, 2025
Battle (2018) September 29, 2025
Spoiled Brats (2021) October 1, 2025
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) October 2, 2025
Òlòtūré (2020) October 2, 2025
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) October 3, 2025
To the Lake (Season 1) October 7, 2025
Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) October 9, 2025
Some Assembly Required (Season 1) October 15, 2025
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) October 17, 2025
Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) October 24, 2025
Mythomaniac (Seasons 1-2) October 29, 2025
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) October 31, 2025
Can You Hear Me? (Seasons 1-2) November 2, 2025
Care Bears & Cousins (Seasons 1-2) November 6, 2025
Citation (2020) November 6, 2025
Fate/Apocrypha (Seasons 1-2) November 7, 2025
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) November 7, 2025
Atelier (Season 1) November 10, 2025
Oh My Ghost (Season 1) November 13, 2025
Cam (2018) November 16, 2025
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Seasons 1-8) November 17, 2025
Flavorful Origins (Season 1) November 20, 2025
The Many Faces of Ito (Season 1) November 24, 2025
Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020) November 25, 2025
All Hail King Julien December 1, 2025
Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman (Season 1) December 1, 2025
Wolf (Season 1) December 1, 2025
Fierce (2020) December 2, 2025
The Coyotes (Limited Series) December 2, 2025
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) December 5, 2025
Death to 2020 December 11, 2025
A California Christmas (2020) December 14, 2025
The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series)* December 15, 2025

** These titles were previously set to be removed but were quietly renewed by Netflix in prior years.

* Later seasons are due to stay on Netflix through 2027, so these early seasons could be renewed at the last minute to align with that.

*** Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

We’ll be back soon with a list of some of the big licensed shows set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout 2025, but until then, let us know in the comments if there are any major titles from the list above that you’ll be watching before they depart. 

Newest Articles - Leaving Soon from Netflix

'The Chosen' Series Leaving Netflix Globally in November Article Teaser Photo

'The Chosen' Series Leaving Netflix Globally in November
'Friends' Leaving Netflix In Even More Countries In 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Friends' Leaving Netflix In Even More Countries In 2024
What's Leaving Netflix in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Leaving Netflix in November 2024
What's Leaving Netflix UK in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Leaving Netflix UK in November 2024

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

New Christmas Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2024

New Christmas Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2024