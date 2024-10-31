Up To 90 Netflix Original Movies and Series Could Leave in 2025

Did you know that around 40% of Netflix’s Original library isn’t actually owned by Netflix indefinitely? Well, that is the case with 100s of movies, series, and specials having already left the service, and in 2025, many more will exit the streamer. Below, we’ll look at up to 90 titles we can reveal are currently scheduled to depart next year.

As we’ve covered previously, Netflix Original removals usually fall into a few camps. For the most part, these titles are international shows or movies licensed by Netflix exclusively for a fixed period of time. That’s also how it works with the DreamWorks shows, where Netflix only bought exclusivity globally for a fixed amount of time. You’ll also notice several stand-up specials leaving the library next year, which have all been bought for a short period of time (most were only added in the last few years).

Important note before we get started: These removal dates are correct as of the time of publishing but are subject to change. Netflix can renew the licenses for the titles below should it choose it and the owner agree to an extension.

We’ve bolded select titles we think are worthy of a watch and listed titles in order of expected removal date:

Title Name Expected Removal Date Longmire (Seasons 1-6)* January 1, 2025 Lovesick (Seasons 1-3)* January 1, 2025 El Potro: Unstoppable (2018) January 5, 2025 Undercover (Seasons 1-3) January 10, 2025 Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) January 10, 2025 Rita (Seasons 1-3)** January 16, 2025 LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Seasons 1-2) January 17, 2025 Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (2015) January 23, 2025 FullMetal Alchemist (2017)* January 27, 2025 Unauthorized Living (Seasons 1-2) January 31, 2025 On Body and Soul (2017) February 2, 2025 The Coldest Game (2019) February 8, 2025 Cyborg 009: Call of Justice (Season 1) February 10, 2025 Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) February 10, 2025 Handsome Siblings (Season 1) February 14, 2025 Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) February 21, 2025 Unstoppable (Season 1) February 28, 2025 Ravenous (2017) March 2, 2025 Meskina (2021) March 4, 2025 Layla M. (2016) March 23, 2025 Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) April 1, 2025 Captain Nova (2021) April 1, 2025 Orbiter 9 (2017) April 6, 2025 LA Originals (2020) April 10, 2025 Pickpockets (2017) April 12, 2025 Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1) April 17, 2025 Get In (2019) May 1, 2025 Inhuman Resources (Limited Series) May 15, 2025 Inspector Gadget (Seasons 1-4) May 18, 2025 Richie Rich (Seasons 1-2) May 22, 2025 White Gold (Seasons 1-2) May 28, 2025 45 rpm (Season 1) May 31, 2025 Blood Will Tell (2019) June 21, 2025 Brain on Fire (2016) June 22, 2025 Stateless (Limited Series) *** June 25, 2025 Signs (Seasons 1-2) June 26, 2025 The Hater (2020) July 6, 2025 The Twelve (2019) July 10, 2025 MILF (2018) July 16, 2025 Bitter Daisies (Season 1) July 17, 2025 Harvey Girls Forever! (Seasons 1-4) July 18, 2025 Call My Agent! (Seasons 1-4) July 22, 2025 Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) July 25, 2025 Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (3 Episodes) July 27, 2025 Seriously Single (2020) July 31, 2025 Ever After High (Seasons 1-5)* August 6, 2025 Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) August 14, 2025 Million Yen Women (Season 1) August 15, 2025 Victim Number 8 (Season 1) August 16, 2025 Kardec (2019) August 29, 2025 Caliphate (Season 1) September 1, 2025 FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light (Season 1) September 1, 2025 The Match (2020) September 1, 2025 How I Became a Gangster (2020) September 2, 2025 Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023) September 12, 2025 The Stronghold (2021) September 17, 2025 Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) September 19, 2025 Battle (2018) September 29, 2025 Spoiled Brats (2021) October 1, 2025 Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) October 2, 2025 Òlòtūré (2020) October 2, 2025 Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) October 3, 2025 To the Lake (Season 1) October 7, 2025 Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) October 9, 2025 Some Assembly Required (Season 1) October 15, 2025 Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) October 17, 2025 Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) October 24, 2025 Mythomaniac (Seasons 1-2) October 29, 2025 Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) October 31, 2025 Can You Hear Me? (Seasons 1-2) November 2, 2025 Care Bears & Cousins (Seasons 1-2) November 6, 2025 Citation (2020) November 6, 2025 Fate/Apocrypha (Seasons 1-2) November 7, 2025 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) November 7, 2025 Atelier (Season 1) November 10, 2025 Oh My Ghost (Season 1) November 13, 2025 Cam (2018) November 16, 2025 Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Seasons 1-8) November 17, 2025 Flavorful Origins (Season 1) November 20, 2025 The Many Faces of Ito (Season 1) November 24, 2025 Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020) November 25, 2025 All Hail King Julien December 1, 2025 Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman (Season 1) December 1, 2025 Wolf (Season 1) December 1, 2025 Fierce (2020) December 2, 2025 The Coyotes (Limited Series) December 2, 2025 Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) December 5, 2025 Death to 2020 December 11, 2025 A California Christmas (2020) December 14, 2025 The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series)* December 15, 2025

** These titles were previously set to be removed but were quietly renewed by Netflix in prior years.

* Later seasons are due to stay on Netflix through 2027, so these early seasons could be renewed at the last minute to align with that.

*** Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.

We’ll be back soon with a list of some of the big licensed shows set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout 2025, but until then, let us know in the comments if there are any major titles from the list above that you’ll be watching before they depart.