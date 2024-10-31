Up To 90 Netflix Original Movies and Series Could Leave in 2025

Did you know that around 40% of Netflix’s Original library isn’t actually owned by Netflix indefinitely? Well, that is the case with 100s of movies, series, and specials having already left the service, and in 2025, many more will exit the streamer. Below, we’ll look at up to 90 titles we can reveal are currently scheduled to depart next year.
As we’ve covered previously, Netflix Original removals usually fall into a few camps. For the most part, these titles are international shows or movies licensed by Netflix exclusively for a fixed period of time. That’s also how it works with the DreamWorks shows, where Netflix only bought exclusivity globally for a fixed amount of time. You’ll also notice several stand-up specials leaving the library next year, which have all been bought for a short period of time (most were only added in the last few years).
Important note before we get started: These removal dates are correct as of the time of publishing but are subject to change. Netflix can renew the licenses for the titles below should it choose it and the owner agree to an extension.
We’ve bolded select titles we think are worthy of a watch and listed titles in order of expected removal date:
|Title Name
|Expected Removal Date
|Longmire (Seasons 1-6)*
|January 1, 2025
|Lovesick (Seasons 1-3)*
|January 1, 2025
|El Potro: Unstoppable (2018)
|January 5, 2025
|Undercover (Seasons 1-3)
|January 10, 2025
|Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023)
|January 10, 2025
|Rita (Seasons 1-3)**
|January 16, 2025
|LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Seasons 1-2)
|January 17, 2025
|Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (2015)
|January 23, 2025
|FullMetal Alchemist (2017)*
|January 27, 2025
|Unauthorized Living (Seasons 1-2)
|January 31, 2025
|On Body and Soul (2017)
|February 2, 2025
|The Coldest Game (2019)
|February 8, 2025
|Cyborg 009: Call of Justice (Season 1)
|February 10, 2025
|Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1)
|February 10, 2025
|Handsome Siblings (Season 1)
|February 14, 2025
|Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023)
|February 21, 2025
|Unstoppable (Season 1)
|February 28, 2025
|Ravenous (2017)
|March 2, 2025
|Meskina (2021)
|March 4, 2025
|Layla M. (2016)
|March 23, 2025
|Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020)
|April 1, 2025
|Captain Nova (2021)
|April 1, 2025
|Orbiter 9 (2017)
|April 6, 2025
|LA Originals (2020)
|April 10, 2025
|Pickpockets (2017)
|April 12, 2025
|Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1)
|April 17, 2025
|Get In (2019)
|May 1, 2025
|Inhuman Resources (Limited Series)
|May 15, 2025
|Inspector Gadget (Seasons 1-4)
|May 18, 2025
|Richie Rich (Seasons 1-2)
|May 22, 2025
|White Gold (Seasons 1-2)
|May 28, 2025
|45 rpm (Season 1)
|May 31, 2025
|Blood Will Tell (2019)
|June 21, 2025
|Brain on Fire (2016)
|June 22, 2025
|Stateless (Limited Series) ***
|June 25, 2025
|Signs (Seasons 1-2)
|June 26, 2025
|The Hater (2020)
|July 6, 2025
|The Twelve (2019)
|July 10, 2025
|MILF (2018)
|July 16, 2025
|Bitter Daisies (Season 1)
|July 17, 2025
|Harvey Girls Forever! (Seasons 1-4)
|July 18, 2025
|Call My Agent! (Seasons 1-4)
|July 22, 2025
|Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023)
|July 25, 2025
|Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (3 Episodes)
|July 27, 2025
|Seriously Single (2020)
|July 31, 2025
|Ever After High (Seasons 1-5)*
|August 6, 2025
|Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023)
|August 14, 2025
|Million Yen Women (Season 1)
|August 15, 2025
|Victim Number 8 (Season 1)
|August 16, 2025
|Kardec (2019)
|August 29, 2025
|Caliphate (Season 1)
|September 1, 2025
|FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light (Season 1)
|September 1, 2025
|The Match (2020)
|September 1, 2025
|How I Became a Gangster (2020)
|September 2, 2025
|Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023)
|September 12, 2025
|The Stronghold (2021)
|September 17, 2025
|Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)
|September 19, 2025
|Battle (2018)
|September 29, 2025
|Spoiled Brats (2021)
|October 1, 2025
|Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series)
|October 2, 2025
|Òlòtūré (2020)
|October 2, 2025
|Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023)
|October 3, 2025
|To the Lake (Season 1)
|October 7, 2025
|Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020)
|October 9, 2025
|Some Assembly Required (Season 1)
|October 15, 2025
|Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023)
|October 17, 2025
|Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023)
|October 24, 2025
|Mythomaniac (Seasons 1-2)
|October 29, 2025
|Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023)
|October 31, 2025
|Can You Hear Me? (Seasons 1-2)
|November 2, 2025
|Care Bears & Cousins (Seasons 1-2)
|November 6, 2025
|Citation (2020)
|November 6, 2025
|Fate/Apocrypha (Seasons 1-2)
|November 7, 2025
|The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023)
|November 7, 2025
|Atelier (Season 1)
|November 10, 2025
|Oh My Ghost (Season 1)
|November 13, 2025
|Cam (2018)
|November 16, 2025
|Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Seasons 1-8)
|November 17, 2025
|Flavorful Origins (Season 1)
|November 20, 2025
|The Many Faces of Ito (Season 1)
|November 24, 2025
|Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020)
|November 25, 2025
|All Hail King Julien
|December 1, 2025
|Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman (Season 1)
|December 1, 2025
|Wolf (Season 1)
|December 1, 2025
|Fierce (2020)
|December 2, 2025
|The Coyotes (Limited Series)
|December 2, 2025
|Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023)
|December 5, 2025
|Death to 2020
|December 11, 2025
|A California Christmas (2020)
|December 14, 2025
|The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series)*
|December 15, 2025
** These titles were previously set to be removed but were quietly renewed by Netflix in prior years.
* Later seasons are due to stay on Netflix through 2027, so these early seasons could be renewed at the last minute to align with that.
*** Not available on Netflix’s advertising tier.
We’ll be back soon with a list of some of the big licensed shows set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout 2025, but until then, let us know in the comments if there are any major titles from the list above that you’ll be watching before they depart.