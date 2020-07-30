‘Christopher Robin’ Leaving Netflix for Disney+ in September 2020

Christopher Robin is set to be the next high profile Disney movie set to leave Netflix in the United States and Canada which will be leaving the service for Disney+ in September 2020.

Based on the Winnie the Pooh IP, the live-action movie released in cinemas back in August 2018 and saw a father rekindle his joy for life after meeting with his childhood friend Pooh.

Although critics weren’t fond of the movie, audience scores fare far better with it currently sitting at a 7.3 on IMDb.

For some time, Christopher Robin has been available in CA and the US but is now due to leave on September 5th, 2020.

Why is Christopher Robin leaving Netflix?

As you may know, Netflix struck a deal with Disney back in 2011 that saw all theatrical releases from 2016 to 2019 added to Netflix in the United States. A similar deal existed for Netflix Canada although was in place before the US one.

It saw the release of some huge Disney theatrical releases on Netflix as soon as their theatrical window had completed. Highlights include titles from Marvel including Avengers: Infinity War, titles from the Star Wars licenses such as Rogue One and Episode 8 plus Disney titles such as Finding Dory, Wreck-It Ralph, and The Incredibles 2.

Christopher Robin was included in this deal and arrived on Netflix in both the United States and Canada on March 5th, 2019.

Now, almost one and a half years later, the movie is now due to leave Netflix.

Where will Christopher Robin stream next?

As our title suggests, it’s heading to Disney+ which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as that’s where all the removals thus far have landed.

They will be on Disney+ for a while before having a brief departure and then returning again.

Currently, the movie is expected to come back to Netflix US after 2025 as Netflix also currently owns the second window rights too.

Will you miss Christopher Robin once it leaves Netflix in September? Let us know down below.