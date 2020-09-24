Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in November 2020

It’s time for yet another roundup of what’s set to leave Netflix throughout the month of November 2020. Here we’ll be keeping track of all the movies and TV series which will be expiring and therefore leaving Netflix throughout the penultimate month of the year.

If you missed any of the previous month’s removals, go back and check those out in our full October 2020 removals list here. Big removals for October were every season of Parks & Recreation, all of Charmed, and as always, a selection of movies.

Besides the usual movie licensing coming up for renewal, another classic series in the form of the NBC show Highway to Heaven will depart on November 1st.

For those not familiar with removals from Netflix, here’s a quick rundown on how this works:

In many cases, Netflix licenses its content from third-party providers that last for a limited amount of time. This list indicates contracts for titles are up for expiration and Netflix doesn’t intend to remove them.

We typically learn of titles 30 days before it leaves

Netflix gives us an additional list at the end of each month

Full List of Netflix Removals for November 2020

Note: this list only covers Netflix in the United States.

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven (Seasons 1-5)

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 28th

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) – Leaving as the Disney contract expires.

What will you miss once it leaves Netflix in November 2020?