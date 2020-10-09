Netflix Original Series ‘Nobel’ Leaving in November 2020

It’s always a shame to report Netflix Original series leaving the service but we’re once again having to do that again today with Nobel, a shortlived Norweigen series set to leave Netflix in November 2020.

Although Nobel came to Netflix as the streaming service was expanding their Netflix Original library considerably, it failed to really make a big mark on the service.

The series first aired on NRK in Norway between September and November 2016 before getting added to Netflix everywhere outside of Norway in December 2016.

The military/political thriller depicts the involvement in Afghanistan by Norweigen soldiers. The series was directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and starred Aksel Hennie, Anders Danielsen Lie and Tuva Novotny.

All eight episodes that made up season 1 of the series are due to depart Netflix globally on November 6th, 2020.

It’s always hard explaining why Netflix Originals depart from Netflix. There are numerous reasons but the majority of the time, it’s because Netflix simply holds international streaming rights but only for a limited amount of time. Of course, labeling everything under a single banner of a Netflix Original was always going to lead to this confusion but here we are.

As to where the show will stream next is less clear. Often when Netflix Originals leave they actually fail to materialize elsewhere. Whether that’s because they’re older shows or not to confuse people given it used to be a Netflix Original. The series did receive a physical DVD release in the UK so you may be able to import the series on disc but be quick.

Netflix and NRK has worked on numerous projects together including the first Netflix Original title Lilyhammer which was a co-production. Later on, they worked on Norsemen (although Netflix simply carries the international distribution for this series) which was sadly recently announced to not be returning for season 4.

Will you miss Nobel once it leaves Netflix in November? Let us know down below.