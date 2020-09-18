‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Leaving Netflix in November 2020

As the holiday season fast approaches, our attention turns to the Christmas content coming soon to Netflix and what will be available. Unfortunetely, the Disney Christmas title The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in favor of another streaming service in November 2020.

The 2018 fantasy Christmas themed movie first released in cinemas back in November 2018 to a mixed reception from both fans and critics. The movie featured the talents of Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, and the breakthrough performance from Mackenzie Foy.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms arrived on Netflix US & CA back in May 2019.

The movie will depart both Netflix in the United States and Netflix in Canada on November 28th, 2020 that’s ultimately just a month shy of being available for Christmas.

Where will The Nutcracker and the Four Realms stream next?

Every movie that has departed Netflix recently including The Incredibles 2, Christopher Robin and A Wrinkle in Time have all popped up on Disney+ in some cases the next day.

Disney+ will not only stream this Disney movie from late November onwards but they’ll also drop a docu-series about students of the School of American Ballet and “The Nutcracker” performance at Lincoln Center.

Why is The Nutcracker and the Four Realms leaving Netflix?

With all movies that came to Netflix via the Disney, deal struck all the way back in 2011 they only reside on Neflix for a year and a half before they eventually fall off the service.

It was reported that Netflix owns the pay 2 window rights to the movie which would mean that the movies could come back to Netflix over the next decade. There were some reports Disney was trying to get those rights back but we’ve heard nothing officially.

Once The Nutcracker and the Four Realms leaves Netflix, only two Disney movies from the deal will remain on the service with those being Ralph Breaks the Internet that will leave in December, and Mary Poppins Returns that will leave in January 2021. All the Marvel MCU movies and Star Wars titles have already departed.

Will you miss The Nutcracker and the Four Realms once it leaves Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments.