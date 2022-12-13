Multiple Seasons of ‘New Amsterdam’ Headed to Netflix in January 2023

Netflix is set to license a couple of big shows starting in January 2023 in the United States. One of them is multiple seasons of the medical drama New Amsterdam, set to arrive on January 1st, 2023.

Created by David Schulner, the NBC medical drama began airing in 2018 and has been one of the network’s biggest shows in recent years. It stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, and Jocko Sims.

The story revolves around America’s oldest hospital welcoming a new maverick director Dr. Max Goodwin stepping in to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.

The show is still airing on NBC as of publishing, with its fifth and final season set to wrap up in January 2023.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the number of seasons headed to the service, although it does state that multiple seasons are due to release. If it’s anything like international regions, it’ll just be the first two seasons, although we’ll have to wait and see.

Netflix has held the global rights to New Amsterdam in most regions around the globe since 2021, with notable exceptions being the United States and the United Kingdom. The show continues to be licensed exclusively by Prime Video in the UK.

The addition to Netflix US is welcome, given that it still has yet to find a good medical drama in its 3000+ library of Netflix Originals. It’s still very much reliant on its continued licensing of Grey’s Anatomy to fill that gap.

The series will remain on Peacock Premium, where all five seasons are streaming, with new episodes added for season 5 added weekly.

The series will likely be unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier alongside the rest of Universal’s movie and TV licensed library on Netflix.

Netflix is also set to license The Mindy Project from NBC Universal in January 2023, with multiple seasons of that show set to hit on January 1st.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the United States in January 2023, check out our preview for the month here.