New Amsterdam Season 5 Sets September 2023 Netflix US Release Date

New Amsterdam dominated the Netflix top 10 charts in the United States earlier in 2023, with seasons 1-4 added to the United States service throughout the early months of the year. The fifth season wrapped airing on NBC and we’ve now got confirmation that it will be headed to Netflix.

For those unaware, New Amsterdam is the NBC medical drama following Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, trying to save one of the oldest public hospitals while also dealing with his own relationships and personal struggles.

Here’s the rundown as a quick recap of New Amsterdam’s trajectory on Netflix thus far.

Seasons 1-2 were announced to be headed to Netflix in January 2023 back in December 2022. Those two seasons dropped on January 1st, 2023.

Then on February 1st, 2023, Netflix US licensed the third and fourth seasons of the show.

That leads us to season 5 of New Amsterdam. Airing between September 20th, 2022 and January 17th, 2023, the final season of New Amsterdam notably consisted of fewer episodes than the fourth season.

We weren’t initially sure whether season 5 of New Amsterdam would be making its way onto the service and predicted that if it did, it’d be around a year after the season finale.

Thankfully, we were wrong on this with the September 2023 release schedule now confirmed, we know that New Amsterdam season 5 will be added to Netflix US on September 20th, 2023.

Where to watch New Amsterdam season 5 before it heads to Netflix

If you’re desperate to watch the series ahead of its addition to Netflix, the only real alternative to watching the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam before/if it heads to Netflix in the United States and that’s via Peacock.

All five seasons can be found on Peacock, but beware, unlike Netflix, where the series is available on the advertising tier, it’s only available on Peacock’s premium tier.

Will more seasons of New Amsterdam be on Netflix internationally?

What about if you’re living outside the United States? For most regions, that means you only have access to the first two seasons, and there’s no indication that more seasons, including season 5, are headed to your service.

Instead, as we reported a little earlier this month, we’re seeing New Amsterdam currently showing removal notices for all those outside the United States. If you’re in Canada or Australia, you’ll see seasons 1-2 leave Netflix in mid-February 2023.

Unlike international regions, Netflix US, we’ve learned, is due to keep hold of all four seasons of New Amsterdam through January 2025 as of the time of publishing.

We’ll keep you posted if and when we learn about a new season of New Amsterdam headed to Netflix as and when we get it.