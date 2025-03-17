‘The Legend of Korra’ Will Be Departing Netflix Soon

We can also reveal that the beloved follow-up to the Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender could soon be departing Netflix in the US, having already left Netflix in international territories in recent years. The main Nick show is safe for another few years.

Quick note: This list primarily covers Netflix in the US – we’ll touch on the availability of the show in international regions below.

First being added to Netflix back in August 2020, Netflix is scheduled to lose seasons 1-4 of The Legend of Korra in April 2025, with the removal planned for April 16th, 2025 (meaning your last day to watch is April 15th). The series availability on Paramount+ will be unaffected.

As with all Netflix removals, they are subject to change. This means we could see a last-minute relicense between Netflix and Nickelodeon’s parent company, Paramount, that will keep the show streaming for a while longer. Given that an expiry notice is now showing, however, it seems unlikely that’s going to happen.

You can see the complete list of other Nickelodeon titles currently on Netflix in the US here which features expected removal dates for each title. As you may know, titles can regularly get swapped and refreshed (such as iCarly and Henry Danger getting refreshes very soon).

We covered both Avatar and The Legend of Korra, both potentially leaving Netflix back in 2021, with then Nickelodeon CEO (now co-CEO of Paramount) Brian Robbins telling THR that both will likely be exclusive to Paramount+ at some point. The executive added, “It’s not like this is some secret that we’re pulling the wool over anybody else’s eyes on other services. They’re happy to have the content, and they understand the strategy. We’re very upfront about it.”

Will Avatar: The Last Airbender also be leaving?

Avatar at once stage was also due to leave Netflix in the US alongside The Legend of Korra although we can exclusively report that Netflix has managed to renew that license for another few years. We understand that Netflix picked up a two-year extension for the show’s license with it now scheduled to remain on Netflix through April 2027.

Keeping the OG Avatar: The Last Airbender on both Netflix in the US and internationally (the series remains available in most territories) makes a lot of sense, given that Netflix has the live-action companion series.

What happened to The Legend of Korra on Netflix internationally?

While many regions of Netflix have streamed the sequel series to Avatar in the past, most have lost it. If we take the UK for example, they streamed the show in full for 49 months from December 2020 through to the end of 2024. Canada saw the removal back in 2023, and Australia lost it in 2021 after only a year being available on the service.

It’s going to be a busy few years for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Season 2 of the Netflix live-action series is about to wrap up filming before taking a few month’s break and then getting back into production throughout the Summer with a planned wrap now set for November. That indicates a 2026 return, possibly for both seasons.

That’s in addition to all the animated projects in the works. Aang: The Last Airbender, the first animated project from Avatar Studios, is due out in 2026, and we just recently got the official title for Avatar: Seven Havens, a new animated series.

Are you disappointed that The Legend of Korra is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.